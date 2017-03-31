Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur preview: Can Spurs improve poor away form at fortress Turf moor?

Pochettino will be looking to improve his side's away form this weekend ( Getty Images / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to stay ahead in the race for UEFA Champions league football when they make the trip to mid-table Burnely this weekend.

Fortress Turf moor?

Despite the team second in the league coming to town this weekend, Burnley will certainly fancy themselves for a 10th win of the season. Their confidence will be all down to the fact this game is at Turf moor where the Clarets have picked up 29 of their 32 points in the Premier league this campaign. Only Manchester City and Arsenal have tasted league success in East Lancashire during the 2016/17 season.

Sean Dyche's team have in fact made it into the record books on the back of this great home form with no team in Premier league history picking up a higher proportion of wins and total points exclusively in their home games. Since Burnley's first Premier league season in 2009/10 they've gained 20 of their 24 victories at Turf moor, this accounts for 83% of their recent top flight wins.

Stuttering away form

Tottenham have been a similar team to Burnley in a lot of respects this season, as they've also been heavily reliant on their home form in what is White hart lane's last season of course. Spurs have been unstoppable at the lane this season winning all but two of their league games there and the last 10 in a row.

However, it's been a slightly different story on the road for Mauricio Pochettino's team this season with three defeats and only four wins, which dosen't appear too bad on the face of things, but if they could have turned just a couple of these away draws into wins then they could be right on the heels of leaders Chelsea and in a realistic title race right now instead of being 10 points behind their London rivals.

Team news

Burnley still find themselves waiting on a return to fitness for Johann Berg Gudmunsson after knee ligament issues.

Steven Defour may well return to the bench this week for the Clarets after training with the first team following a bit of trouble with his hamstring.

Spurs have somewhat of a striker crisis with Harry Kane still missing through an ankle injury and Vincent Janssen struggling for fitness because of a chest infection, therefore Heung-Min Son who played in Seoul, South Korea only on Tuesday night may need to deputise.

Stats

Burnley have won just one of their last five league meetings with Spurs, this win coming back in May 2010 when Brian Laws' already relegated side won 4-2 at Turf moor.

Delle Alli has been involved in 10 goals in as many games for Spurs in 2017 so far, with eight goals and two assists.

No player in the Premier league has more assists than Christian Eriksen (23) since the start of the 2015/16 season.

Burnley have not scored in any of their last five top flight games in the month of April.