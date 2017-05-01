Analysis: Spurs dominant as they cruise to victory in final derby at historic ground

Tottenham cruise to victory in last North London Derby at White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur secured all three points in their last North London Derby at White Hart Lane, while simultaneously confirming their first Premier League finish above rivals, Arsenal in 22 years.

With Chelsea beating Everton just hours before kick-off the win was also vital for Spurs to continue adding pressure to the league leaders. Their ninth consecutive win in the League means that Spurs continue to be the only team pressuring the Blues.

Tottenham dominated the game and looked like the only winners throughout, starting the game with a 4-2-3-1 formation due to Mousa Dembele picking up a knock against Crystal Palace. With the Belgium not ready to start and Harry Winks sidelined for the remainder of the season, manager Mauricio Pochettino had little option but to return to a back four.

However, while Spurs have favoured a three-at-the-back system this season a 4-2-3-1 isn’t unfamiliar to the players, having favoured it last term. Meanwhile their opponents preferred a 3-4-2-1 a formation that they have hardly played in this season, and looked rather uncomfortable in as Spurs exploited their back three.

Routine win for Spurs

The most impressive thing about Tottenham’s win was how routine the Lilywhites made it look. Spurs looked unfazed by the occasion or pressure the day brought with it as well as the additional weight on their shoulders from Chelsea’s win. While they fought off pressure from Arsenal in the first half they still dominated the game, missing two clear cut opportunities while the Gunners only challenged Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris once.

Spurs then came out in the second half with even more determination and strength as they scored two goals in three minutes to take all three points. This was empitomised by Alli’s goal as he beat five Arsenal players to the ball to slot it home.

Tottenham looked like themselves on the pitch, the players kept cool heads unlike their decisive game against Chelsea last season which saw nine Tottenham players booked as the game was later labeled the ‘Battle of the Bridge’.

Spurs looked comfortable on the ball and well organised off and with only one point needed to secure second place Mauricio Pochettino’s men must continue to remain calm.