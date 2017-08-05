Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Juventus: Lillywhites end pre-season with comfortable win over the Old Lady

Tottenham Hotspur ended their pre-season in fine style by defeating Italian champions Juventus 2-0 at Wembley in a game which shows once again how important Spurs' key players are to the team.

Harry Kane got Spurs off to a perfect start in the game when he headed home inside ten minutes and then Christian Eriksen scored the second seven minutes into the second half.

The Old Lady did have their chances in the second half to score but they couldn't find a way passed the impressive Hugo Lloris but all in all both teams will feel that they got a lot out of the game.



Kane headed home to give Spurs' an early lead

Spurs as expected started the game much the brighter of the two sides and it resulted in them taking the lead with only ten minutes gone on the clock.

It was a lovely goal which started with Jan Vertonghen passing the ball forward to Kane, who then played the ball to Moussa Sissoko, who then passed to Kieran Trippier, whose first time cross was headed into the back of the net by Kane to give Spurs the lead.

The Old Lady though responded well to going behind and they very nearly got themselves back on level terms when a corner from Paulo Dybala found Gonzalo Higuaín at the back post unmarked but his shot was well saved by Lloris down at his near post.

Kieran Trippier down injured. | Photo: Getty/Stephen Pond.





The hosts had many chances to add to their lead before half-time but didn't take them as Trippier went off injured

Despite all of their possession though, the Old Lady couldn't create any more chances and they almost gifted Spurs a second goal when a teriible back pass from Miralem Pjanic put Gianluigi Buffon in trouble but Kane couldn't take advantage and the chance was gone luckily for the visitors.

Sissoko was next to go close for the hosts when yet another counter attack saw Dele Alli play the French winger through on goal but his curling effort came back off the inside of the post with Buffon beaten.

Then just before half-time, Spurs had a real worry when Trippier had to be replaced after injuring his knee earlier in the game and with the League season just a week away, Spurs will be hoping it isn't anything too serious as they went into the break with the lead.

Eriksen added a second for the hosts just after the break

Yet again Spurs made a fast start to the second half by doubling their lead seven minutes after the restart when Eriksen finished off a lovely flowing move which was created by the impressive Alli.

It was almost three a couple of minutes later when Kane found space in the visitors' box and hit an effort towards goal which Buffon done extremely well to turn onto the crossbar.

Both teams then started to make loads of changes and that seemed to take the steam out of the hosts play and that allowed the visitors to start to control the rest of the game.

Christian Eriksen scores Tottenham's second. | Photo: Getty/Stpehen Pond.

The visitors missed loads of chances to get back into the before the end of the game

Dybala was very close to getting a goal back when he hit a lovely curling effort towards the goal but it was brilliantly saved by Lloris from the edge of the box.

Moises Kean, on as a second half substitute, should have scored when Dybala played the ball to him unmarked in the box but he saw his effort come back off the bar when he should have scored.

The Old Lady hit the bar yet again a few minutes later when Juan Cuadrado drove into the box and hit a thunderous effort towards goal but Lloris somehow managed to get a strong hand to the ball to turn it onto the bar.

Therefore at the end of the game the hosts ran out winners in a game that will prove a good test ahead of the new Premier League season which is just a week away, while the visitors are a bit behind in their preparation with their season kicking off a week later.