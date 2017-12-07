How did Tottenham players rate against APOEL?

Fernando Llorente scoring his first goal for Spurs (picture: Getty Images / Julian Finney)

Tottenham Hotspur ended a hugely successful Champions League group stage campaign with a 3-0 win against APOEL on Wednesday.

The Lilywhites won their group with 16/18 points and will now move into the last 16. How did each player rate against APOEL?

Goalkeeper and defence

Michel Vorm (7)​: The Dutch goalkeeper had a quiet game with very little saves to make, however Vorm was alert when called upon to make a save. As well as his solid performance Vorm also kept the defence in good order, specifically Champions League debutant Juan Foyth.

Serge Aurier (7)​: Aurier was a hassle for APOEL defence down the right side of the pitch. The Ivorian managed an assist for the first goal of the game, a low cross into the box towards Fernando Llorente. As well as creating the opening goal, Aurier started the game by testing the goalkeeper with a low hit, hard shot that was destined for the bottom corner. Although his performance was a positive for Pochettino, there was an incident which saw Aurier receive the first booking of the game with a poor challenge leaving his manager worrying about another red.

Davinson Sanchez (8): Sanchez has featured regularly in the first team this season as part of a back three, however in this fixture he was alongide Juan Foyth, the Argentine youngster. Not only did Sanchez put in a sound performance, he also had the opportunity to score the opening goal of the game with a header marginally wide of the post. Although there were numerous moments where the Colombian was caught in possession of the ball, his desire to win the ball back from APOEL and to break down the opposing counter attack is a sight that will please all Spurs fans.

Juan Foyth (8)​: The young Argentine has featured only twice for Spurs in all competitions this season, both appearances in the Carabao Cup. His Champions League debut against the Cypriot champions at Wembley proved to be a success. There were many moments in the game where Foyth managed to win the ball from the APOEL attack, starting an attack for Spurs.

Danny Rose (7):​ The Englishman was sound defensively, with his pace causing a threat down the left hand side of the Wembley pitch. However, his crossing into the box wasn’t particularly accurate, with many attempts floating over the head of target man Fernando Llorente. His bust up at the side of the pitch with Pochettino also causes doubt over his future at Spurs, with Davies expected to start against Stoke.

Midfield and attack

Harry Winks (8)​: In the centre of midfield the Tottenham graduate had a sound game. His passing was accurate and he controlled the tempo with an aura of composure and class. These types of games are important for the youngster to develop his experience, especially in the Champions League where he can play against a variety of teams from different cultures.

Mousa Sissoko 7​: Sissoko had a rather quiet game in the centre of midfield, however he did drive at the defence of APOEL, causing many problems and opening up space for the likes of Son and Llorente. Sissoko could have been more influential, however his performance, although quiet, was encouraging.

Heung Min Son (9)​: The Korean attacker was very influential in this rather changed Spurs side. Son scored the second goal for Tottenham after a beautiful one touch piece of play on the edge of the box, linking up with Fernando Llorente. Son also had the opportunity to score a brace from distance, with a knuckle ball shot that was on target, forcing the APOEL goalkeeper into making a diving save to his left hand side.

Dele Alli (6)​: This was a big game for Dele, who had to prove his ability after a number of underwhelming performances in a Spurs shirt. The English midfielder had a rather quiet game, being unable to cause many problems within the APOEL defence. However, when on the ball Dele’s movement, skill and vision was accurate, but he could have done a lot more to influence the game.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (8)​: The young Frenchman has struggled to find form lately, however he clinched his first Spurs goal in this match after a positive performance. Nkoudou caused many problems to APOEL on the left hand side of the pitch with his pace and skill allowing him to beat the right back numerous times. His goal came from a driving run into the box, something Spurs fans have seen little of from him but they will find this performance encouraging.

Fernando Llorente (9)​: Llorente had undoubtedly his best game in a Tottenham shirt. Not only did he score his first goal for the club, he also proved his ability to assist, being involved in a brilliant move to set up Son for the second goal. A completely different performance from Llorente who was upfront on his own without support, but he seemed to thrive in this role.