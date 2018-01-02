Mauricio Pochettino admits his side got lucky in win over Swansea City

Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his side got lucky in their 2-0 win over Swansea City.

Fernando Llorente scored the game’s opening goal on his return to South Wales, however replays did indicate that the Spaniard was offside when the cross was delivered.

All three points were sealed by Dele Alli as the game edged closer to stoppage time, the Englishman latched onto substitute Harry Kane’s lobbed pass and finished past the goalkeeper on the rebound.

It was offside

Speaking to the gathered press after the game, Pochettino said: “I didn’t see, but you could see it was offside, maybe. Always in football you need some luck, to open the games, but in the end, I think we deserve the victory.

“It’s true that maybe Swansea can complain,” the Argentine admitted, “and it’s right they can complain but in football sometimes happens for you and against you.”

Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez could have been sent off an hour into the game, having already picked up a yellow card he then fouled Martin Olsson with the crowd calling for Bobby Madley to send Sanchez for an early bath.

“I was worried. We all were about it.” Pochettino said. “I don’t think it should have been a yellow card. But with the fans and everyone can start to put pressure on the referee, sometimes you can avoid a problem so we took him off.”

Sanchez was substituted for Victor Wanyama with 30 minutes left to play, as the midfielder made his first appearance since August on his return from a knee injury.

Pochettino continued: “The conditions were so difficult to play in but I think we deserved the victory. We wanted three points and it was important for Fernando to score and feel involved.”

Linesman apologised

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal revealed that the linesman apologised to him for not calling Llorente offside.

Carvalhal said: “The linesman apologised at the end of the game. I understand it’s a mistake. All of us do mistakes. It’s okay.

“I think Pochettino is a clever manager because he substituted Sanchez in that moment and I think he’s clever and he knows why he substitutes him.”

Spurs next face West Ham United on Thursday evening before a FA Cup third round tie against A.F.C Wimbledon on Sunday.