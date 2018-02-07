Analysis: Anfield point a boost for Spurs with NLD around the corner

Tottenham Hotspur’s season is divided into two parts – one against top six opponents and one against the other 14 teams.

Against the top six opponents, Mauricio Pochettino’s men had managed to register just six points in six matches before Sunday’s trip to Liverpool, whereas against the other teams, the team looked like a complete world class outfit.

However, on Sunday, Spurs showed their very best against a Liverpool team, who are extremely hard to wrestle points from at home.

Midfield presence

After going a goal down early, Spurs needed to show a response, and with little to no genuine pace on the wings, it was imperative for the North-London outfit to show what they are exactly capable off in the middle of the park, which they showed really well.

The star for the visitors was Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele, as his presence was a real positive.

Dembele was truly inspirational in the middle of the park and gave very hard time to the likes of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Eme Can.

If Dembele’s performance was not enough, then there was Victor Wanyama, who came on to replace the Belgian and scored a stunner in the 79th minute.

With Arsenal up next, Pochettino will be extremely pleased with how things are working out in his team’s midfield in the last two games against Manchester United and Liverpool, and the former Southampton manager will be hopeful that his team’s midfield will prove to be a real difference in end on Saturday as well.

Kane the savior

Harry Kane, time and again, has proved to be a real savior for his team in the ongoing season, and once again he proved why he is on top of the ladder when it comes to best scorer in the league.

On Sunday, Kane was at the receiving end as he missed the penalty, which almost cost his team all three points as Mohamed Salah’s strike nearly sealed the game for the reds.

But a controversial call gave Kane another opportunity, and under immense pressure, he made sure to live up to his team’s expectations with a brilliant shot into the right-bottom corner.

Salah in line for big things

Liverpool just lost their ace player in Philippe Coutinho to Spanish giants Barcelona, but now they must prepare themselves for another fight — this time to keep Mohamed Salah at the club.

The Egyptian winger’s fantastic goal scoring form for his club makes him the second highest goal scorer in the competition behind Kane.

It’s not his goal scoring form only which makes him an important asset for the club, but also his ability to live up to the expectations at crucial times.

With performance like this week in week out, Salah are attracting interests from the European giants, and only time will tell how far can Liverpool keep the 25-year-old at Anfield.