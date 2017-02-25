Tony Pulis hails goalkeeper Foster after stoppage-time saves secure win against Bournemouth

Foster celebrates as the full-time whistle goes (photo: Getty Images / Alex Livesey)

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis paid tribute to his goalkeeper, Ben Foster, after the Baggies saw their fine run of form continue with a 2-1 win at home to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Despite having been on top for much of the match, Albion went into the dying minutes with a lead of only one, as Bournemouth looked to pile on the pressure.

Praise for Foster

They did so, Foster forced into action with two brilliant diving saves in stoppage time to preserve the points, giving his side a fourth consecutive home win.

After joking that "he gets paid enough" to make saves in such a manner, Pulis spoke seriously about his 'keeper.

"This season his performance levels have been fantastic, he’s been top draw. He's brought a lot to the football club."

Despite the win there were some moments in the game that disappointed the home faithful, namely decisions made by referee Mark Clattenburg, who earlier this week postponed his move to Saudi Arabia until the end of the season.

Praising Clattenburg for getting "two out of three" big calls correct, the manager joked that "we'll see" when asked about asking the referee to stay on, quipping "I better be careful with what I say."

40 points hit

The win moved the Baggies to the magic 40 point mark, all but securing another season in the Premier League with 12 games still to play.

"40 points is the benchmark," said Pulis. "It's what you always want to achieve, you can’t take anything for granted, as you’ve seen across the road with Claudio [Ranieri], and you have to be relentless."

On the game itself, Pulis admitted that he knew it was "always going to be a tough game" and despite the win, revealed that he was disappointed that his side didn't pull clear after gaining momentum.

"We should have taken our opportunities and chances, which came thick and fast. The longer the game goes on you get tense and Ben’s made two great saves in injury time."

Still, those two saves in injury time were enough, and all three points were enough for Pulis, who said that he's only thinking of the next game against Crystal Palace, rather than any broader targets for the remainder of the season.