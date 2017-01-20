Sofiane Feghouli keen to aid West Ham's climb up the league table ahead of Boro clash

Feghouli celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace. | Image Source: Getty Images/Rob Newell/CameraSport

West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli says he aims to continue helping the club improve on their league position ahead of their clash with Middlesbrough FC in the Premier League this weekend.

The Algerian wide-man scored in their 3-0 win at the London Stadium against Crystal Palace last weekend, his first goal in Claret and Blue since signing on a free transfer in the summer.

Feghouli "delighted" to open Hammers account

He told the club's official website: "I scored the other day and the coach [Slaven Bilic] knows he can count on me.

"I'm ready to play every week, and hopefully I will stay clear of injuries and help the Club move up the table."

Feghouli also mentioned his reasons for being happy at present.

He added that he was "delighted to score in my second start here" and said, in his first start, that he was "quite unlucky to get sent off against Manchester United after only 15 minutes."

The ex-Valencia forward was pleased to have "played the whole game" against Palace and said that "the whole team, the supporters and everyone was very happy."

Although injuries have stalled Feghouli's appearances for the club, he hopes to show his quality now that he is fully fit and available for selection.

He added: “I haven’t played much in recent months, and I must say that I thought adapting to English football would be much harder, but it shows that I must be fit and adapted to the game."

Winger hopeful of adding to Palace win

When West Ham and Middlesbrough met earlier on in the season, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, however, Feghouli believes that their convincing win against Palace will allow the team to produce more consistency now as the Hammers hope to climb from 12th.

Feghouli added that the win over Palace "was a big boost to our confidence" but admitted that "of course there are areas in our game that we need to work on."

He noted that every game in this division "is difficult" and hailed Middlesbrough as "a very hard team to bet" and "especially at home" but continued: "We go there with lots of confidence and we will be going for the win."

West Ham's league trip to Middlesbrough will kick off at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 15:00 GMT.