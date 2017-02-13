West Ham "didn't deserve" late West Brom stalemate, states Jose Fonte

Above: Jose Fonte in action during the 2-2 draw with West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Adam Fradgley/AMA

A frustrated figure Jose Fonte, stated that West Ham United "didn't deserve" just a point after their late 2-2 draw with West Brom.

Disappointment in the dressing room

The Hammers headed into this clash full of confidence after the 3-1 win over Southampton, but it was a nightmare start when Nacer Chadli opened the scoring at the London Stadium five minutes in.

From there the home side dominated and managed to break through in the second period, with goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini looked to have secured the three points.

However, a goal in extra-time from Gareth McAuley denied them all three points and Fonte stated it isn't what Slaven Bilic's side deserved and hinted at some of the referee decisions let them down.

"We are disappointed in the dressing-room obviously,” Fonte told whufc.com. “It was tough to take, we didn’t deserve it at all."

"Even when we conceded so early in the first half," he stated. "I thought we showed personality and belief in how we wanted to play."

"We created many chances," the defender stressed. "Got back in the game and were 2-1 up in the last minute."

"We are also disappointed with some decisions that went against us," Fonte conceded. "But if we keep playing like this, then we will win more often than not."

A game changer

It can be argued it was one of the best performances in what has been a poor season for the Claret and Blues, and one of the main players behind that was Lanzini.

The Argentine has had a great return to form with his excellent effort past Ben Foster on Saturday, and Robert Snodgrass praised his and the side's efforts.

"Lanzini is terrific and he’s a game changer,” the Scot said. “We need to always get him on the ball in those areas and let him do what he does best."

"That’s making those moments of magic like that," he stressed. “It’s great though and we fought and thought we worked really hard and deserved the three points."

“We’re gutted," the 29-year-old admitted. "But as I say, the lads battled so hard."

"To get ourselves in front and get the three points," Snodgrasss conceded. "It’s a devastating way to lose them."

West Ham United will take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, February 25 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.