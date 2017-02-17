Michail Antonio unsure on new West Ham United contract

Above: Michail Antonio during the 2-2 draw with West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Kerton

West Ham United's top scorer and fan favourite Michail Antonio has stated that he is unsure on committing to a new contract at the London Stadium.

Nothing happening

Antonio has been excellent since his move from Nottingham Forest back in the summer of 2015, and has come into his own in the current campaign having scored eight goals so far.

His performances have seen him earn his first-call up for England senior side, and has also seen him linked with a possible move to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Antonio signed a new four-year deal last July for his efforts, and it is reported that he will be offered a new contract this summer but the 26-year-old stated that nothing has happened with negotiations.

"Right now, nothing is really happening on the contract talks," Antonio told Sky Sports News HQ. "We'll just see how things go."

"At the moment my head is not being swayed in any way," the winger stated. "I just want to play my football and whatever happens happens."

Nice to get together

Antonio has joined the rest of Slaven Bilic's squad for warm weather training, with the Hammers traveling to Dubai.

The Hammers look to recharge their batteries ahead of the final leg of the season, and defender Aaron Cresswell stated it is good to get the squad together.

“It’s nice to all get together and spend four or five days together," Cresswell told whufc.com. "We’ve also got a couple of new lads so it’s a chance for them to get together with everyone and enjoy it."

“It’s always good to get in something different for training," the defender stated. "Of course that’s what we’re getting with a bit of warm weather training."

"The lads are working hard," he stressed. "It’s good to get out of the cold and into the warm and get a bit done."

“It’s a chance to recharge the batteries and it’s always good for the body," Cresswell concluded. "We’ve got to continue the hard work here and take that into the next week and go into the Watford game.”

West Ham United will take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, February 25 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.