West Ham United activate two-year extension in Adrián's contract

Above; Adrián after he 4-0 defeat to Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Kerton

West Ham United have began making headway for the 2017/18 season, as manager Slaven Bilić confirmed that the Hammers had activated a two-year extension in the contract of goalkeeper Adrián.

One in, one out

The Spaniard has asserted himself as a fan favourite since his move from Real Betis back in 2013, which has since seen him amass 105 Premier League appearances and two runner-up places for the club's Hammer of the Year.

The 2016/17 season has been one of ups and downs for the 30-year-old as he managed to gather his first Spain call-up, but has been overlooked inbetween the sticks for the majority of the campaign with Bilić showing preference to Darren Randolph.

He has returned to the side in some style as he will look to gain his fourth clean sheet in five matches with Sunday's trip to Burnley, Bilić confirmed the keeper's new contract in his pre-match conference but also confirmed that Álvaro Arbeloa would be heading for the exit door having made just four appearances for the Hammers.



“Adrian was out of contract but we have an option," Bilić confirmed. "And we activated that option and we are happy with him, of course.”



“It is a different situation with Arbeloa," he stated. "He came for one season and his contract is up now.”

Give our best until the final whistle

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Hammers during their campaign at the London Stadium, but still have a chance to finish the season on a high ahead of Sunday's trip to the North West.

Last Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool ruled out a top ten finish for this season, but the Hammers still have the chance to finish as high as 11th which will be a massive improvement on their early season form and the keeper stated that the side will battle until the final whistle.

“We have to give our best until the final whistle of the season blows,” he stated to whufc.com. “It has been a bad season for us."

"we have struggled for consistency but at the end of the day," Adrián concluded. "We want to finish as high as possible, in eleventh place."