Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight confirmed

The highly anticipated fight between boxing great Floyd Mayweather and UFC megastar Conor McGregor has been signed and will take place on August 26. The fight has been rumoured to take place inside the MGM Garden arena in Las Vegas, which has been the host of fights such as Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield and even Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao.

The fight will be at 154lbs in the super welterweight division and will take place just a few weeks prior to another superfight in Gennady Golovkin vs Saul Canelo Alvarez.

A mixed response amongst boxing fans

The fight has stirred a mixed response amongst both casual and hardcore boxing fans and will continue to do so right up until fight night. 40-year-old Mayweather is 49 wins without loss and has fought and beat some of the best names in the business, including Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya and Pacquiao in the biggest fight in boxing history to date.

The Irishman is arguably the biggest selling pay per view star in combat sports currently, but will be fighting in his first boxing bout against one of the greatest boxer's of all time. McGregor fought in the UFC last time out against Eddie Alvarez where he became the first ever two weight world champion and the American having not fought since 2015 where he made easy work of Andre Berto over 12 rounds.

The build up to the biggest ever sporting event

The fight has been spoke about ever since McGregor achieved his goal of winning both the featherweight and lightweight belts, but talk of money has held up any deal being announced. Mayweather was recently in the UK for Gervonta Davis' impressive knockout of Liam Walsh, but refused to speak about his potential fight against the Irishman.

A win for Mayweather would see him surpass Rocky Marciano's record of 49 wins without defeat, but McGregor will be out to show his power with 10oz gloves on and will be looking to knock his opponent out. The fight will be shown live on Showtime boxing and is set to bring in a number of casual fans to the fight game.