Premier League Darts Night Five: Luke Humphries writes Premier League history in hometown

Luke Humphries become the first challenger/contender to win in the Premier League after holding his nerve to beat two-time world champion Gary Anderson in Exeter.

Thirteen players had failed to record a victory in the competition before Humphries punished Anderson to secure victory in his hometown.

Michael Smith, fresh from his nine-darter in Dublin last week, moved level at the top of the Premier League Darts table after beating world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Current world champion Peter Wright beat Nathan Aspinall, Glen Durrant moved top after a win against Gerwyn Price, while Rob Cross and Daryl Gurney played out a draw.

Humphries writes Premier League history in hometown

Humphries wrote himself into the Premier League history books after capitalising on a below-par performance by Anderson to win 7-5 in his hometown.

‘Cool Hand Luke’ broke throw to start the game, while Anderson broke back to make it 2-2, but the two players couldn’t be separated after 10 legs.

Humphries, after a ton-plus checkout, held his nerve in the end, despite missing six match darts in the final leg, to hit double one to beat Anderson, who missed 18 darts at the double.

Smith records first ever victory over MVG in Premier League

Smith, who hit a nine-darter against Gurney on night four, started quickly and recorded a break of throw in the fourth leg to move into a 3-1 lead.

‘Bully Boy’, who reached the Belgian Darts Championship Final last weekend, crashed home a 134 finish in the sixth leg and was averaging 108 during the middle stages of the game.

Smith was one leg away from victory, but MVG fought back and threatened to produce a stunning comeback.

Van Gerwen broke throw and then made it 6-4, but despite missing nine darts to win the match, Smith hit double eight to get over the line.

Durrant top of the Premier League after night five

Durrant continued his fantastic start to his inaugural Premier League campaign after ending Price’s unbeaten run to secure a 7-3 victory to move top of the table.

‘Duzza’ come racing out the block to break throw twice in the first four legs and went on to stretch his lead to 5-1 after his third 14-dart leg.

Price threatened to spark a comeback, but Durrant was relentless on the double and completed the victory with a fantastic 129 checkout.

After suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Price in Dublin last week, Wright bounced back with a top performance to complete a 7-3 win over the in-form Aspinall.

Both players held their throw to start the match, but Wright broke against the throw in the third leg and never looked back from there.

Wright cruises to victory with 110 average against Aspinall

Aspinall could only hold his throw through the middle stages, but Wright broke in the ninth and secure victory in the tenth leg – finishing with a 110 average.

Gurney started off the night by picking up his second point in five matches after earning a 6-6 draw against Cross.

‘SuperChin’ started the game quickly and raced into a three-leg lead, but was pegged back by Cross, who won four-straight legs.

The pair went back and forth, both breaking the throw once more. Cross fought back to lead 6-5, but Gurney held his throw in the final leg to secure a much-needed point.