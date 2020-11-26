Danny Jacobs makes his return to face Gabriel Rosado

It will be the first time Daniel Jacobs will have fought in nearly a year after he forced, former IBF and WBA middleweight world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to retire on his stool after five rounds.

That win was the 36th of Jacobs career and his 30th stoppage. This win took his record to 36-3 in a career that stated way back in 2007.

Jacobs has only lost twice in the last ten years when he went all the way with two of the best pounds for pound fighters on the planet in Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

His only other loss came against Dmitry Pirog who retired with an undefeated record in 2012.

Jacobs is no doubt amongst the very best in the supermiddleweight division and the 33-year-old has his eyes set on possible bouts with British fighters Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders as all three are under the Matchroom umbrella.

Other fights with Caleb Plant and David Benavidez have been rumoured but matchmaking may be difficult due to the relationship between Matchroom and PBC.

First though he must get past the spirited Gabriel Rosado on Friday night.

Rosado turned pro in 2006 and has amassed 25 victories in that time. The man from Philadelphia has also been defeated 12 times in that period. He currently has a record of 25(14)-12(4)-1.

He has challenged for middleweight world titles on two occasions but fell short both times.

There is no doubt that Rosado is a brave fighter who has faced some good opposition along the way. He fought Gennadiy Golovkin, Peter Quillin, Jermall Charlo and David Lemieux all the space of two years.

He comes into the fight with Jacobs in patchy form which has seen him win only two of his last six and he is making a big jump in quality in taking on Jacobs.

Rosado lacks a big name on his record and a surprise win against Jacobs would be a brilliant scalp for the 34-year-old.

The fight has been bubbling nicely as there is bad blood between the two.

The beef started in the build up to the Jacobs last fight with Chavez Jr. Jacobs and Rosado had a fiery confrontation after ‘King Gabe’ was added to the card as a back-up option as there was doubts on whether Chavez could make weight.

Chavez did not make the weight but a £1 million pound penalty and changes to the contracted weight allowed the bout to go forward, meaning Rosado would just be fighting on the undercard.

In a heated discussion between Jacobs and Rosado caught on camera by matchroom, the two men had a war of words in which Jacobs taunted Rosado.

“You would never step foot in the ring with me. You know why! Because you don’t deserve it.”

He later added: “I get nothing out of fighting you.”

The argument started after Jacobs approached Rosado and said: “I want to thank you, because if you weren’t my replacement, I wouldn’t have gotten that extra $1 million in the bank.”

Rosado fired back telling Jacobs: “Handle your business, but you’re corny though.”

The exchange has certainly added a bit of spice for their clash on Friday night.

Jacobs comes into the fight as an obvious favourite, Jacobs has had far more success in his career and has still has ambitions to win a World title at super middleweight.

Some believe that the fight has been set up for Jacobs to get rid of any ring rust as he looks to set up big fights later in the year.

Rosado however claims he will not be a comfortable warm up fight for Jacobs and intends to win the fight and do it by knocking Jacobs out.

Jacobs seems as if he has a more advanced skill set to Rosado and looks to have an edge in both a technical boxing match an out and out slug fest but he must not take a fired up Rosado lightly tomorrow night.

The fight will be available to watch on DAZN and the main event should take place around 3am GMT.