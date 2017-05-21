Scotland retain Twickenham Sevens title

Dougie Fife was among the successful Scots to win in London (image source: Charles McQuillian-Stringer/Getty Images)

Scotland retained their London Sevens title following a 12-7 victory over England in the final at Twickenham.

They had to come from behind to claim the win, but that is something this Scottish team are comfortable doing and they end their season with glory for the second year running.

Norton magic gives England half-time lead

After England lost their hat-trick hero from the semi-final Ollie Lindsay-Hague to a nasty looking injury in the opening minute, they managed to regroup and put the ball in the hands of Dan Norton who did the rest from inside his own half in typically scintillating fashion.

Richard de Carpentier then went close to adding to England's lead, only for it to be ruled that his foot was in touch and that was as close as either side came to adding to the scoreline before half-time.

2nd half

Scotland started the second half in perfect fashion, and got themselves level with Hugh Blake capitalising on his side regaining the kickoff to scoot down the right wing.

Things got even better for the Scots, when following a turnover in their own territory, they recycled the ball wide where Scott Riddell had just enough pace to score in the corner.

That try turned out to be the winner, and thanks to some excellent work running down the clock, Scotland hung on to retain their London Sevens crown.

Earlier in the afternoon, England sealed their spot in the final following a 24-5 victory over Canada.

Lindsay-Hague was the star for England, grabbing three superb tries, with Norton also crossing, while in the other semi-final, Joe Nayacavou scored as time expired to help lift Scotland past the USA.

2016 series champions Fiji ended their season by winning the Trophy competition in London following a 24-12 win over Wales, while 2017 series champs South Africa finished fifth, and Canada won the North American battle for bronze.