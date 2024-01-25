ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Querétaro live corresponding to the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BBVA Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Querétaro online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Monterrey vs Querétaro match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours on VIX
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Monterrey's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Jorge Rodríguez, Omar Govea, Maximiliano Meza, Jordi Cortizo, Alfonso González and Germán Berterame.
Germán Berterame, player to follow!
The Monterrey forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as one of the best scorers and assists who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 1 goal and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming a great reference on the field. What Berterame should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Jesús Corona and Brandon Vázquez for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Monterrey get there?
The Rayados arrive after finishing the Apertura 2023 outside of the Liguilla in the Quarterfinals, falling against Atlético San Luis. The team finished with 33 points after 10 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses in Liga MX. Some interesting players on this squad are Jesús Corona, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo and Germán Berterame. Monterrey has a great depth of squad and it has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by adding in its first games. The team's objective is to seek to return to the Liguilla and fight to win their sixth Mexican soccer title. The Rayados suffered the loss of Rogelio Funes Mori, their team's all-time leading scorer, and one of the team's missions will be to find his replacement. Currently the team is in second place in the Liga MX with 6 points, after 2 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses.
Querétaro's last lineup!
This is the last team lineup: Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Pablo Nicolás Ortíz, Omar Mendoza, Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Valencia, Pablo Barrera, Nicolás Cordero and Facundo Batista.
Pablo Barrera, player to follow!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. This was one of the top attendees in the previous tournament and he will want to continue showing his high level. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Camilo Sanvezzo for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season. The Mexican arrives with 1 assist in 2 games played in this tournament.
How does Querétaro arrive?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 19 points after 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors to seek to carry out a major restructuring within the team and bring important changes. Names such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Pablo Barrera, Miguel Barbieri, Camilo Sanvezzo and Fernando Tapia stand out on the roster. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, it will seek to give the expected results. Currently, the team is in thirteenth place in the table with 1 point, after 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. An important issue is the possibility of a change of ownership in the team, which is why a complete restructuring is coming. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Where is the game?
The BBVA Stadium located in the city of Monterrey will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 Clausura of the MX League. This stadium has capacity for 51,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2015.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Monterrey vs Querétaro match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the BBVA Stadium, at 8 p.m.