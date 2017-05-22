Exclusive Interview with Emily Hayden
Hayden is a star to watch. Photo- David Wilson

As a rising star on the independent scene, Emily Hayden is quickly making a name for herself, becoming someone to watch in the process. Being part of the thriving UK wrestling scene, Hayden is hoping to make a big impact on the business and recently took the time to talk to Matthew Wilkinson to discuss her career to this point. 

Matthew Wilkinson: How did your love of wrestling first start?

Emily Hayden: It’s pretty generic but I grew up watching WWF at a really young age with my dad and my brother. I always loved watching Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero, they were a few of my favourites as a kid. The main moment that always sticks out in my mind though is seeing Lita with Team Xtreme for the first time and watching her hit the moonsault. That’s when I got hooked. I remember thinking, “Girls can do this too?”. From then on I rarely missed a show.
 
MW: What was the moment when you decided you wanted to get into the business yourself and start wrestling?

EH: In 2012, a friend of mine that I met through college told me about PBW (Premier British Wrestling) as he overheard me talking about the Summerslam PPV of that year. I had never even known that there was a wrestling scene in Scotland until that point. My friend then informed me of the PBW Academy which trained people to become wrestlers. After hearing this, I decided to go along to a training day and have a look.
 
MW: You trained at the PBW Academy, how did that come about and how was that experience?

EH: As I said, a friend of mine told me about the school. After getting the details from him I went along to my first day at the PBW Academy. There were two schools at the time when I first started: Barrhead and Airdrie which are run by Ross Watson (Kid Fite) and TJ Rage. The Airdrie school was run at the local gym not far from my house. When I arrived I met my coach, TJ, who has been a big help to me since I first started, I only watched for my first day to see what training was like.

At the end of the day, TJ asked me if this was something I wanted to do and if I was coming back to take part the following week. I did and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. When I first began training, I was very quiet and it helped me to become more confident and I have made great friends from it. The school and everyone in it are so welcoming, I would go as far as saying there’s a family vibe to the PBW Academy. It’s like a home away from home. So for me, my experience has been a positive one.
 
MW: Did you have any inspirations in the industry growing up?

EH: There are a few inspirations:
- Chris Jericho
- Eddie Guerrero
- Lita
- Trish Stratus
The list could go on!