Dutch Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Formula 1
Foto: Red Bull

12:32 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV and in real time?

Dutch Grand Prix
Date: August 27, 2023

Time: 09 am ET

Venue: Park Zandvoort Circuit
Broadcast: Band and F1TV (streaming).

12:27 AMan hour ago

When is the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix and how can I watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix will start at 09am ET at the Park Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands. Band, F1TV and F1Mania will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:22 AMan hour ago

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo will not be able to take part in the rest of this weekend's races at Zandvoort in the Netherlands. The AlphaTauri driver broke his left wrist during Tl2 on Friday (25) after throwing his car into the barrier in an attempt to avoid Oscar Piastri, who had crashed a few moments earlier. Liam Lawson, a reserve driver for the Faenza team, will therefore make his debut in a Formula 1 GP.

Ricciardo had to be quick to escape a possible T-bone crash, unable to get his hands off the wheel. After the impact, he immediately complained of pain in his hand over the radio, removing his glove as soon as he left the cockpit. The Australian was then taken to the medical center at the Zandvoort circuit and left with a sling immobilizing his left arm.

12:17 AMan hour ago

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson made his Formula 1 debut on Saturday, replacing Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. However, the New Zealander only drove on wet tracks - either in Free Practice 3 or in qualifying, as he was eliminated in Q1 when it was still raining at Zandvoort. For this reason, the driver admits that he will have to "relearn everything" if the Dutch GP is held in the dry.

"Obviously tomorrow, if it's dry, potentially I'll have to relearn everything again, because I haven't driven on a dry track. So it will be a tough race, but I'm excited. At the same time, I know it will be very challenging and we'll have a lot to learn. I think we'll have a clean race", he said.

12:12 AMan hour ago

How is the championship going?

Red Bull has dominated this season, taking twelve wins in twelve rounds: ten of them by Max Verstappen and two by Sergio Pérez. The Dutch driver has won the last eight GPs in a row and has reached 314 points, further extending his lead over his teammate, who is second in the championship with 189.

In the Constructors' World Championship, Red Bull has 503 points, while Mercedes has 247, representing just under half of the Austrian team's points. Aston Martin is in third place with 196 points, followed by Ferrari, which has accumulated 191.

12:07 AMan hour ago

In the qualifying race...

Williams advanced with Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant to Q3 together for the first time this year. Albon took fourth place, his best result on the starting grid with the team. Tenth, Sargeant also became the first driver from the United States to make the top 10 since Michael Andretti, who qualified ninth in the 1993 Italian Grand Prix.

However, he triggered the first red flag of qualifying in the opening minutes, crashing at turn 2. The second stoppage came with Charles Leclerc, at the end of Q3.

12:02 AMan hour ago

Results and starting grid

  1. Max Verstappen (RBR) - 1m10s567
  2. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 1m11s104 +0s537
  3. George Russell (Mercedes) - 1m11s294 +0s727
  4. Alexander Albon (Williams) - 1m11s419 +0s852
  5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1m11s506 +0s939
  6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 1m11s754 +1s187
  7. Sergio Pérez (RBR) - 1m11s880 +1s313
  8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1m11s938 +1s371
  9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1m12s665 +2s098
  10. Logan Sargeant (Williams) - 1m16s748 +6s181
  11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - Q2
  12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - Q2
  13. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - Q2
  14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - Q2
  15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - Q2
  16. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) - Q3
  17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - Q3
  18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - Q3
  19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - Q3
  20. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri) - Q3
11:57 PMan hour ago

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's 28th pole position of his career came on Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix with a special twist: the two-time champion will start from the top for the third time at home on the Zandvoort circuit, equaling René Arnoux's record for the most pole-sitters at the Dutch round. His lap of 1'10.567 under the flag gave the RBR driver the lead ahead of Lando Norris and George Russell.

Confirming their good performance in free practice, McLaren proved competitive with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dueling for the best laps in the segments. The pair occupied the top positions at the red flag triggered by Charles Leclerc at the end of Q3. But their final laps were not enough to beat Verstappen, who took pole with the last lap under the flag.

Foto: Red Bull
11:52 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The Dutch Grand Prix is a Formula 1 race.

The third and final free practice session for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, which opened this Saturday's activities at Zandvoort, was confusing. With heavy rain and a very wet track the whole time, the session saw three red flags and countless people walking on the gravel and in the corner of the walls. Max Verstappen did well in the midst of this, repeating TL1 and taking first place.

Verstappen didn't dominate the whole of practice and even spent a lot of time behind the two McLarens. But as the track improved a little towards the end, he flew away and finished well ahead of second place. Which, in the end, was George Russell.

The start of the Formula 1 race at the Dutch Grand Prix takes place at the Park Zandvoort circuit and is scheduled for 09am ET this Sunday.

11:47 PM2 hours ago

