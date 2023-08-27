Dutch Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV and in real time?
When is the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix and how can I watch it LIVE and in real time?
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo had to be quick to escape a possible T-bone crash, unable to get his hands off the wheel. After the impact, he immediately complained of pain in his hand over the radio, removing his glove as soon as he left the cockpit. The Australian was then taken to the medical center at the Zandvoort circuit and left with a sling immobilizing his left arm.
Liam Lawson
"Obviously tomorrow, if it's dry, potentially I'll have to relearn everything again, because I haven't driven on a dry track. So it will be a tough race, but I'm excited. At the same time, I know it will be very challenging and we'll have a lot to learn. I think we'll have a clean race", he said.
How is the championship going?
In the Constructors' World Championship, Red Bull has 503 points, while Mercedes has 247, representing just under half of the Austrian team's points. Aston Martin is in third place with 196 points, followed by Ferrari, which has accumulated 191.
In the qualifying race...
However, he triggered the first red flag of qualifying in the opening minutes, crashing at turn 2. The second stoppage came with Charles Leclerc, at the end of Q3.
Results and starting grid
- Max Verstappen (RBR) - 1m10s567
- Lando Norris (McLaren) - 1m11s104 +0s537
- George Russell (Mercedes) - 1m11s294 +0s727
- Alexander Albon (Williams) - 1m11s419 +0s852
- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1m11s506 +0s939
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 1m11s754 +1s187
- Sergio Pérez (RBR) - 1m11s880 +1s313
- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1m11s938 +1s371
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1m12s665 +2s098
- Logan Sargeant (Williams) - 1m16s748 +6s181
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - Q2
- Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - Q2
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - Q2
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - Q2
- Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - Q2
- Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) - Q3
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - Q3
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - Q3
- Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - Q3
- Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri) - Q3
Max Verstappen
Confirming their good performance in free practice, McLaren proved competitive with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dueling for the best laps in the segments. The pair occupied the top positions at the red flag triggered by Charles Leclerc at the end of Q3. But their final laps were not enough to beat Verstappen, who took pole with the last lap under the flag.
TIME AND PLACE!
The third and final free practice session for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, which opened this Saturday's activities at Zandvoort, was confusing. With heavy rain and a very wet track the whole time, the session saw three red flags and countless people walking on the gravel and in the corner of the walls. Max Verstappen did well in the midst of this, repeating TL1 and taking first place.
Verstappen didn't dominate the whole of practice and even spent a lot of time behind the two McLarens. But as the track improved a little towards the end, he flew away and finished well ahead of second place. Which, in the end, was George Russell.
The start of the Formula 1 race at the Dutch Grand Prix takes place at the Park Zandvoort circuit and is scheduled for 09am ET this Sunday.
Date: August 27, 2023
Time: 09 am ET
Venue: Park Zandvoort Circuit
Broadcast: Band and F1TV (streaming).