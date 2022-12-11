Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“I certainly appreciate the effort he is putting into it. – That's what it's all about, coach Nick Nurse said after the game. do you know he is? Playing hard if he goes for the cup so often and gets so many rebounds. I thought he made all but one tonight and they were good choices in the shots he took.
“I think we were all spoiled last year because everything was so easy for him,” Macon said.“A lot of it was easy for him because he was playing with the stocks from other people, getting tips, playing hard at the hardest spot, getting suspended passes. sorry, he still needs to play better, but he's still good. You're a 21-year-old trying to understand the NBA game and how to best manage it”.
“Just try to be aggressive, try to force yourself in there, try to get deep paint kickout shots,” , arrive at basket and there are I have a lot more options. Getting baskets, scoring, last year I feel like I was really good at painting. I feel like when I get into painting I get easy looks and easier finishes for me. Me being able to get down, getting into the paint, being aggressive, being able to shoot to the shooters, it opens up so many different things for our offense.
“I think the inconsistency that people see is really important. just because he is still there. trying to figure it out," Macon said. “ So much, especially with guys coming in and out of the lineup, your role is changing. changing, his touches are changing, so he's still there. trying to figure out when to be aggressive.”
“I’m still figuring things out,”, Barnes told Raptors.com.“Recognizing through our film, I feel like we are having some tough third quarters, just recognizing when and where that momentum shifts. , what can I do better in these situations, I feel this is the way to go? It's one of the main things I'm still learning out there. Just trying to find the points of what I can do differently, how can I put us better in our offensive sets and try to make the right plays. I feel like I'm still learning and the more reps I get, I'm getting better and better. I feel like I'm getting great readings when I'm on the ground, and I'm still getting better.
“I remember on the road, Pascal and Fred telling me "Keep being aggressive, be great, 4!" and the boys giving me confidence when Im there. – "It's a big deal," said Barnes. “I really took it to heart, those boys texting me when they're at home doing what they do to get better… Thad telling me to keep being aggressive, not to take things – keep the pressure on your shoulders.
“I feel it’ It's a great thing, everyone giving me that trust, from the trainers to the staff. the players, having this support team around me, I feel like that's a must. ”
“ What he has to go through to become a superstar," Macon said. You see, whether you need him to be more aggressive or accept the challenge, some days he will have to. and others don't. that every day he will continue to work and learn, work and learn, work and learn, and I am confident that he will get there. there.”
Orlando Magic likely!
SG - Cole Anthony
SF - Franz Wagner
PF - Paolo Banchero
C - Bol Bol.
How does the Orlando Magic arrive?
Speak up, Scottie Barnes!
Possible Toronto Raptors!
SG - Gary Trent Jr.
SF - OG Anunoby
PF - Pascal Siakam
C - Christian Koloko.