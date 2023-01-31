Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NBA 2023 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Suns already at home
Thus came the home team:
Suns have responded
Six Suns players have shown great level despite the recent bad moment and have scored at least twenty points, so they are gradually adapting to the high level demanded by the team.
Suns' losing streak
Suns went through a terrible streak recently, that streak involves twelve losses in fourteen games, that bad streak coincides with Booker's injury layoff and proves that he has become irreplaceable.
Suns confirmed departures
Phoenix Suns have had to face much of the season without one of their best players Devin Booker, tonight will be no exception as he is one of three players who will miss the game as his absence is confirmed tonight.
We continue
Thank you for following the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game, tonight we are expecting a great game between two teams that have not had the best of seasons. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Watch out for this Suns player
Chris Paul, point guard. A historical player in the NBA, at 37 years old the player is still key for Suns, his long career allows him to have an important hierarchy in the team, currently the player has gone through injuries and his numbers are not the best, but he helps a lot to keep the team in the fight, currently averages: 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, power forward. The experienced player is one of the best Raptors players, a clear example is that last season he was a key player for the team to be in the playoffs and even though they were eliminated in the first round, Raptors gave something to talk about, now the team expects to be in Play-In, the player averages: 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Raptors all-star roster
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam.
Face to face
Last season Suns and Raptors played a two-game series, the first matchup was a 99-95 victory for the Phoenix team, for the second matchup Raptors took the game with a 117-112 victory, for this season they have already faced each other and Raptors took a big 104-113 victory, now Suns will need the victory to not lose the series.
Phoenix Suns to fight from the bottom
Phoenix Suns is having a bad season compared to what they did the previous season, since the Playoffs of the previous season the team left a feeling of great disappointment, as they looked with potential to fight the finals, the team started the new season well, but something dented the team and the multiple defeats were not long in coming, Suns had the best record of defeats with 18 in the previous season, but in the current season already accumulated 25, injuries are a big factor for the sudden debacle of the Phoenix team, however it is not all bad because they still have a chance to qualify directly, the team is in ninth place in the West with a 26-25, the last game was a victory against Spurs.
Raptors improve, but can't find Play-In
Toronto Raptors knows what it is to be champion, because in 2019 they managed to lift the NBA trophy, in the title season the team had great players, in which stood out, Kawhi Leonard, there were many changes in the team and they began to have problems to qualify for the Playoffs, the team changes a lot from one season to another, A clear example is the previous season when they managed to qualify for the Playoffs and were eliminated in the first round, now the team is in the lower part of the standings occupying the 12th place with a record of 22-28, Raptors could still qualify, because in that area there are many teams involved, the team has been very close to its rivals in the defeats they have suffered, so against Suns although they are not favorite they could give the surprise.
Great duel between conferences
In the NBA, every time teams from both conferences face each other, they are usually very entertaining duels, since most of them are two-game series, it is important to have the advantage from the beginning. On Monday night we will see a great clash between Raptors and Suns, two teams that are looking for a place in the Playoffs, despite not having the best season so far.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Footprint Center at 9:00 pm ET.