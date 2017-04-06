NWSL announces two US allocations for Houston Dash

Today, the National Women’s Soccer League announced its list of allocated players from the U.S. Women’s National Team. The Houston Dash have two of its players listed, with midfielders Morgan Brian and Carli Lloyd. Both of these players have been with the Dash since 2015.

24-year-old Morgan Brian has 66 caps for the USWNT. In February of 2016, she won the Golden Ball as the most outstanding player at the CONCACAF Olympic Women’s Qualifying Tournament. On the club level, Brian was drafted by the Houston Dash as the number one overall pick in 2015 and has been with the club ever since. She started in 13 games for the Dash last season.

Veteran midfielder Carli Lloyd - who is currently with Manchester City Women’s Football Club - scored 17 goals and collected 11 assists in 21 matches for the USWNT last year. Most recently, the midfielder was named The Best Women’s Player this past January. She is the second American and fifth woman to earn back-to-back honors for the award. Last season she scored five goals and tallied three assists over seven games for the Dash.

Brian (middle) and Lloyd (right) giving a message to fans after returning home from the World Cup. | Source: Houston Chronicle

Although these two are the only players found on the USWNT allocation list for the Dash, there are two other Dash players currently in camp with the USWNT. Kealia Ohai and Jane Campbell, along with Lloyd, will take on Russia tonight in Dallas. They will then face Russia one more time in the club city of Houston on Sunday, April 9 at BBVA Compass Stadium.