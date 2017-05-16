Nahomi Kawasumi named NWSL Player of the Week
Naho know leads the league with four assists | Source: E.Sbrana - Earchphoto

There have been five weeks completed in the 2017 NWSL season and in the first four weeks, two Seattle Reign players have taken home NWSL Player of the Week honors. Well, you can make that three in five weeks.

This time around the honor goes to Nahomi Kawasumi, also known as Naho. This is the fourth time in her career that she has been named NWSL Player of the Week and first since her first week back in the NWSL in July of 2016. This is also the 16th time a player from Seattle has been honored, the most in league history.

The 31-year-old Japanese international had a field day this past Saturday against the Washington Spirit. She scored one of the Reign’s six goals and assisted on four others – an NWSL record. Her first assist of the match game in the 20th min on Christine Nairn’s goal. After stealing the ball in the final third, Naho raced towards goal and played the ball to forward Beverly Yanez who in returned played a one-touch pass back to Naho. She then was able to spin around the defender and then laid the ball off to a wide-open Nairn who fired her shot far post into the back of the net.