Rachel Daly named NWSL Player of The Week for Week 9

Rachel Daly received player of the week after scoring two of the goals in Houston’s 3-2 win against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, leading Dash to a 2-0-0 record for Week 9. Although preceded by several players including Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign) and Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Daly is the first member the Houston Dash, as well as the first non-American to receive the title this season. The English native scored her first goal of the game after teammate Nichelle Prince received a long ball over the top and crossed the ball into the box, allowing for Daly to skillfully tap it into the net. Daly’s second goal was just as swift, after teammate Thembi Kgatlana beat the Spirit’s goalkeeper, Michelle Betos, with a pass through to Daly, who managed to brace against the Spirit.

Daly keeps the ball in possession as she dodges opponents. Photo: Getty Images/Icon Sportswire

The 26-year-old was crucial to Houston’s success in the game, with a total of 5 shots on goal and 3 created chances. Opportunities that were well needed, after teammate Kristie Mewis was stretchered off with a knee injury during the 19th minute. With Mewis out for the remainder of the season, Daly’s high work rate will be vital for Houston’s triumph later this season. The 3 points earned at the home game sparked player confidence and team pride among fans that can be accredited to Daly’s involvement. A stark contrast from her performance at the same time last year, when she collapsed of heat exhaustion during the final minutes of a game against Seattle Reign. Daly contributes many essential elements to the team, including skill, talent, and leadership that will hopefully lead the team to compete for a spot in the playoffs later this season.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis.

Past NWSL Players of the Week:

Week 1 - Megan Rapinoe

Week 2 - Mallory Pugh

Week 3 - McCall Zerboni

Week 4 - Sofia Huerta

Week 5 - McCall Zerboni

Week 6 - Alyssa Naeher

Week 7 - Megan Rapinoe

Week 8 - Crystal Dunn