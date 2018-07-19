NWSL News Roundup: Kerr, Rapinoe win at the ESPYs

The glitz and glamour of the 2018 ESPYS saw many players from the National Women's Soccer League attend but only two walked away with awards on the night.

In league news, the North Carolina Courage have signed four players to National Team Replacement contracts and former Seattle Reign FC defender, Maddie Bauer, has been signed by Swedish club Djurgårdens IF.

Kerr and Rapinoe walk away with ESPYS

After a round of voting, Samantha Kerr and Megan Rapinoe were both awarded individual awards at last night's award show. Kerr was named the Best International Women's Soccer Player. Jodie Taylor was also up for the award but Kerr was the eventual winner. Kerr was also nominated for the Best NWSL Player as well but that award went to Rapinoe.

Kerr's award was well deserved as her 2017 form for both Australia and Sky Blue FC showed that she was one of the best in the world. Kerr has continued on that form in 2018 despite moving to a new club, the Chicago Red Stars. Rapinoe has also had a prolific 2017 and a great start to her 2018 NWSL season with Seattle. Not many could argue against either of these players winning the awards as they were richly deserved.

Four players called in by the Courage to replace NT members

Carlin Hudson, Morgan Reid, Ryan Williams and Sarah Teegarden have been brought in by the North Carolina Courage to replace the national team members who will be away before the game against Utah Royals FC this Friday. The players who will be away on international duty for the Courage are Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Debinha, Merritt Mathias, Samantha Mewis, Jaelene Hinkle and McCall Zerboni. The four players coming in will be filling their places on the active roster until the international break ends.

Morgan Reid was drafted by the Courage this year but did not make the roster | Source: nccourage.com

Hudson, Reid and Williams are all defenders who played in college before being brought in by the Courage to replace the national team members who will be away. Teegarden, a midfielder, has trained with the Courage since preseason and has more familiarity with the team that the three above. Head coach Paul Riley will be hoping their international and domestic experience will help the Courage stay at the top of the standings while so many key players are away on national team duty.

Bauer headed to Sweden

Bauer only lasted one season in Seattle | Source: dif.se

After spending one season with Seattle, Maddie Bauer will now ply her trade in the Damallsvenskan with Djurgårdens IF. Bauer was drafted by the Reign in 2017 sixth overall and made five appearances. Since Vladko Andonovski became the team's head coach this season, Bauer fell out of favor in Seattle and has decided to move to Sweden to continue on with her career.

Djurgårdens IF's Sporting Director, Joel Riddez, spoke to the team's official website about Bauer's signing. Riddez felt that despite her youth, Bauer had "played in a good team" at the highest level in the United States. Riddez also stated that Bauer had demonstrated "good leadership skills" and her ability in the both the backline and midfield as a ball winner would be useful for the team as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Quotes via DIF.se