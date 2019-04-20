Sky Blue FC vs Houston Dash preview: Two teams looking for their first win

The National Women’s Soccer League continues on to Week 2 of play as Sky Blue FC host their home opener against the Houston Dash. Sky Blue FC return home after a 2-0 loss to the Washington Spirit while the Houston Dash hit the road for the first time this season coming off a 1-1 draw with Reign FC.

Sky Blue don’t want a repeat of 2018

2018 was a rough year for Sky Blue FC on and off the field. On the field, they couldn’t seem to figure out how to click. They only won one game the entire 2018 season, and it came in the last match of the year - 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride. They want to turn it around this year, but so far it’s looking a little tough. On top of their first loss of the season, Sky Blue is also dealing with injuries. Madison Tiernan is out with an ACL and Mandy Freeman is dealing with an achilles injury. Forward Savannah McCaskill looked to be a big advantage for Sky Blue this year, but she’s listed as questionable for this weekend with a left knee injury.

Not all hope is lost though. Although Sky Blue is missing a few due to injury, they have newcomers who will have the opportunity to step up. Along with plenty of rookies, Sky Blue has added the likes of defenders Caprice Dydasco and Estelle Johnson to their backline. These two veterans will be able to contribute to the leadership of the team and hopefully help organize them on the field in order to execute.

Nichelle Prince celebrates her goal against Reign FC. | Source: Houston Dash

Houston looks promising

Being able to draw a team they have historically lost to all but once in program history proved that the Houston Dash aren’t playing around this season. There is still plenty of time to go in the 2019 season, but if Sunday was any indication, they could be a possible playoff contender come the fall.

However, the Dash are dealing with a few minor injuries of their own on the side. Captain Kealia Ohai will not be available this weekend due to a left quad injury. Forward Kyah Simon has returned to the Dash after rehabbing in Australia, but she’s still listed as questionable for the weekend. They are also awaiting the return of Kristie Mewis, who suffered an ACL tear last season and is game ready, but has yet to step onto the field for 2019. This match could see Mewis’ return to the field for the first time since being injured.

Sky Blue FC host the Houston Dash on Saturday, April 20 at Yurcak Field. The game kicks off at 6 PM Eastern Time and will be live streamed on Yahoo! Sports.