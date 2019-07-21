Jane Campbell saves Houston Dash win against Washington Spirit

The Houston Dash began their two game cross country road trip with a victory over the Washington Spirit Saturday night. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell would emerge as the hero again as she stopped United States Women’s National Team forward Mallory Pugh’s 91th minute penalty kick securing the 2-1 lead. After a scoreless first half, Washington’s Jordan DiBiasi opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. Houston’s Kristie Mewis brought it back scoring her third of the year and in the 72nd minute defender Amber Brooks header put the Dash ahead for good.

Dibiasi's Opener

Both squads did not create many chances in the first half. The best chance for Washington came from their only corner of the half. Midfielder Andi Sullivan right footed attempt hit the crossbar from Paige Nelson’s cross. Later Houston’s Mewis thought she scored the opener but was eventually disallowed when Mewis was called offside. The teams went into halftime scoreless with zero shots on goal on 10 shot attempts.

USWNT forward Mallory Pugh made her return to the Washington Spirit lineup. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After an hour weather delay the Washington Spirit claimed the first goal of the match. Samantha Staab was able to get her throw-in into the box forcing a failed clearance by Houston defender Allysha Chapman. Chapman’s header deflected toward her own goal where Dibiasi was waiting to head the ball past Campbell. The goal would be Dibiasi’s fourth goal of the year in her rookie campaign.

Dash Comeback

Houston Dash waited little time to find the equalizer on a 3-way passing play in the 56th minute. Chapman started the play with a long ball toward England international Rachel Daly down the left flank. Daly cut toward the center drawing her defender with her, then sent a back heel pass to a wide open Sofia Huerta. Huerta then delivered a cross to Mewis deflecting it home with her right foot. The Dash would complete the comeback on a set piece goal sixteen minutes later. Canadian international Sophie Schmidt drew a foul from Mallory Pugh creating a set piece for Houston. Christine Nairn service found Brooks, for her first goal of the year, inside the six yard box giving Houston the lead with less than 20 minutes in regulation.

Along with Campbell’s penalty kick save, Houston was able to preserve the lead earning their first win since May 11. The Dash currently stay in the seventh spot in the NWSL table but pull within two points of the last playoff spot. Next up Houston Dash fly cross country to Portland Thorns FC for a midweek match-up Wednesday July 24. Despite the loss the Spirit still hold onto the last playoff spot but fall to a record of 0W-3L-2D in their last five matches. Washington will also have a midweek matchup on Wednesday July 24 traveling north to New Jersey when they face-off against Sky Blue FC.