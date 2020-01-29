FC Juárez vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Querétaro match.
How to watch FC Juárez vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: AYM, Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
Querétaro: Last LineUp |
G. Ruíz, J. Aguilar, E. López, M. Pérez; M. Ruíz, J. Suárez, A. Nava, O. Arellano, J. Cortizo; P. Yrízar, E. Triverio.
FC Juárez: Last LineUp |
E. Palos; E. Castro, E. Borelli; G. Sandoval, E. Brambila, W. Mendieta, M. Viniegra, F. Nevarez, M. Rabuñal, O. Panuco; B. Rubio
Kick-off Time
The FC Juárez vs Querétaro match will be played at the Olímpico Benito Juárez stadium, in Cd. Juaréz, Chihuaha. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:10pm ET.
The Albiazules will go all over Cd. Juarez
Queretaro will arrive to this match after beating Puebla by the minimum in the League and beating Juarez in a pleasant match at the Corregidora stadium, so tonight they will go in search of increasing that advantage and thus qualify to the quarterfinals
Juarez in search of a comeback
The Bravos arrive at this match after beating Morelia three times in the League and three times two in the Cup in Queretaro, so this week they will make the emotional part count and seek to enter the quarterfinals
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX: FC Juárez vs Querétaro!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.