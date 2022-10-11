Celtic vs Leipzig: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Celtic vs Leipzig can be tuned in from HBO Max live streams.
Watch out for this Leipzig player
Christopher Nkunku, 24-year-old French midfielder, has become the team's benchmark, his agility and corpulence allow him to break free and create spaces in front of goal, he played almost every game last season and now together with Werner they are a very dangerous duo that can help the team advance to the next round, with seven goals this season he is the team's top scorer, his quality is proven and in recent days there is speculation about his possible move to Chelsea.
Watch out for this Celtic player
Kyogo Furuhashi, striker, the Japanese player arrived to the team last season and has already become a reference in the attack, this season he has already scored 11 goals divided between League and Champions League, the player should appear this Wednesday to give the team the possibility of qualifying in the third position and continue in European competitions, his agility and speed make him a very dangerous player.
Latest Leipzig lineup
Gulacsi, Simakan, Orban, Gbardiol. Raum, Kampl, Schlager, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner, Silva.
Latest Celtic lineup
Hart, Bernabei, Welsh, Vickers,Ralston, Hatate, O´Riley, Jota, Haksabanovic, Abada, Giakoumakis.
Background
Celtic
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Leipzig
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar
Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Arbitration quartet
Central: Halil Umut. Assistants: Mustafa Eyisoy y Cevdet Komurcuoglu. Fourth Officer: Arda Kardeşler.
Leipzig is making a comeback
Leipzig had a bad start to the season that cost them to make a change of coach quickly, it seems that they were not liking the forms and the change of coach returned a little stability to the team, in the Bundesliga they are in position 11 with 12 points and still have much room to recover, as Bayern is only four points ahead and the unexpected leader Union Berlin is eight points ahead, Leipzig is still in the fight for the second position, as it is only one point behind Shakhtar, this Champions League matchday will be fundamental to get the teams ready for the next round, the following tests will not be easy because they need to win against Celtic, get points against Madrid and play for the second place in the last matchday against Shakhtar.
Celtic still in with a chance
Celtic leads the Scottish league with eight games won and only one lost, the team's form looks good, but the problems come when they play the UEFA Champions League, the team has only scored one point in three games and so far is eliminated from any chance of continuing to play in European competitions, the team has shown to play well and it has been punctual mistakes that have resulted in being in last place, this team still has chances to advance winning their three remaining games, a consolation prize would be to at least reach a place in the Europa League, this match against Leipzig could already define the fate of the team in the Champions League.
The fight for second place continues
Group F of the UEFA Champions League is still wide open for the second position, as expected, Real Madrid has won in the three days played, now the fight in the group is for the second position and Leipzig could keep it in a combination of results, this edition has brought many surprises and the German team will seek to get the three points in a very complicated field.
