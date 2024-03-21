USA will be seeking a third successive final in this competition with a win against Jamaica. However, recent form for the Yanks shows they're in a bit of a slump.

USA manager, Gregg Berhalter, has lost consecutive games for the first time in either of his terms as coach.

The Yanks barely advanced through to the semi finals against Trinidad and Tobago winning 4-2 on aggregate but losing the previous game 2-1.

USA celebrating their win over Trinidad and Tobago- STRAFFONIMAGES/ALVARO LOPEZ

USA will be hosting the Copa America in the summer so a busy schedule awaits for them.

In two previous semi finals at this tournament, Gregg Berhalter's men have not lost or conceded a goal so the Yanks will be hoping to keep it that way when they face Jamaica.

A 1-1 draw separated the two sides at the Gold Cup last year but are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the Reggae Boyz.

Fulham captain Tim Ream, who is he oldest player on the US roster at 36, said the higher number of U.S players playing across Europe also has benefits for the team more generally.

Ream went onto say:

"It does show there's a lot more development, a lot more guys who are willing to push themselves and really step out of their comfort zones and make moves to Europe and really try to make a career out of being away from home”.

"We're seeing and reeping the rewards of that, guys who are wanting to make that jump. And you see it everyday. Every time we come into camp guys have developed a little more stronger".

For Jamaica, they needed to overcome Canada to get to the semi finals where they advanced on away goals.

The Reggae Boyz currently occupy a 100% record away from home in this competition, scoring three or more goals in each of them three truimphs.

Leon Bailey during the quarter finals win over Canada- Getty Images

Jamaican manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson's guided his team to a first win against a North American side in this competition but have lost their last two semi final appearances

However, the Reggae Boyz were the last side to defeat the Americans in the semi-finals when they won 2-1 at the 2015 Gold Cup.

The winner of the tie, will take on Panama or Mexico who play in the other semi finals.

Team News

Over the weekend, the US withdrew Luca de la Torre and Josh Sargent through injuries which adds to Brendan Aaronson and Haji Wright who are also out.

USA captain, Tyler Adams is available for selection for the first time since the 2022 World Cup after recently returning from a hamstring injury.

However, he said he is only able to play 45-60 minutes as he steps up his fitness.

Gregg Berhalter went onto say:

"They might be missing some top talent but they still have enough to be a very competitive team. And we know in these events in Concacaf, when teams play each other, they're very difficult. We expect the same thing".

For Jamaica, West Ham striker, Michail Antonio has dropped out of Jamaica's roster due to injury.

Aston Villa star, Leon Bailey and forward Trivante Stewart were dropped by coach Hemir Hallgrimsson after they broke curfew in the team's previous camp.

They will also be without Demarai Gray who is out with suspension. Kaheim Dixon, Bailey Cadamarteri and Shaquan Davis are all uncapped but chosen for this encounter.

Hallgrimsson went onto say:

"I am like all coaches. I want to have my best players on the pitch whenever that is possible”.

"Of course, it changes the way you look at the game but we don't want to talk much about the players who cannot play for us. We like to focus on those who are here and give them the support they need".