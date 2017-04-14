FC Kansas City sign three players days before the start of the 2017 NWSL season

Vlatko Andonovski is happy with the addition of these players | Source: Steve Dykes - Getty Images

Just days before beginning the 2017 NWSL season, FC Kansas City has announced that they have added three former draft picks to their roster – Brittany Ratcliffe, Caroline Flynn and Maegan Kelly (pending receipt of her ITC). Per league and team rules, terms of each player’s contract were not disclosed.

“I’m very happy with this roster, especially after adding these three players to the team,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “All three have NWSL talent and will be valuable additions to our team.”

Ratcliffe joins Kansas City after spending 2016 with the Boston Breakers, their second-round draft pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft. She made 15 appearances – five starts – playing a total of 545 minutes all season. She had no goals or assists on the year. She played collegiately at the University of Virginia where she made 93 appearances.

Brittany Ratcliffe was waived by the Breakers in February | Source: The Bent Musket

Flynn was the 40th pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft by Kansas City. She joined their preseason camp on trial before they played against the University of Nebraska – her alma mater. With Nebraska, she started all 78 games while scoring 11 goals and added seven assists. She was all named to the All-Big Ten Second team, was honored as an NSCAA Scholar All-North/Central Region as well as named as an All-Big Ten Academic.

Kelly was drafted in the 2014 NWSL College Draft as the 35th overall selection by Kansas City. Later in 2014, she had the opportunity to play for UMF Stjarnan in Iceland and played in eight games, scoring four goals. In 2015, she played in Finland for Åland United. She started 10 of the 20 games she appeared in for the Finnish side.

FC Kansas City opens the season at home this Sunday, April 15 against the Boston Breakers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm ET. Kansas City will begin their campaign to win their third NWSL Championship and add another star above their crest.

quote courtesy of FC Kansas City press release