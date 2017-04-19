Amy Rodriguez to miss rest of season with ACL tear in left knee

Amy Rodriguez (left) to miss rest of season with ACL tear in left knee | Source: FC Kansas City Facebook Page

After missing all of the 2016 NWSL season with the birth of her son, FC Kansas City forward Amy Rodriguez made her return to the pitch this past weekend in their 2-0 win over the Boston Breakers. She looked to have fit right back into the team but had to leave the contest after picking up an injury.

The worst has been confirmed now. Rodriguez will miss the rest of the 2017 NWSL season after she suffered a tear in her left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). Kansas City's all-time leading scorer, including the playoffs, will try to recover in time for the 2018 season.

Amy Rodriguez posted on Instagram about her injury | Source: Amy Rodriguez Instagram - amyrodriguez8

“I’m extremely sorry for what happened to Amy. She worked so hard to come back from pregnancy and looked better than ever before," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “It is unfortunate that she is not going to be able to play this season. We’ll miss her on the field, in the locker room, and in training. Her enthusiasm is contagious.”

Rodriguez joined the team in 2014 and was a crucial key to the team winning back-to-back NWSL Championships in 2014 and 2015 over the Seattle Reign. She scored the lone goal in the 2015 Championship game and started off this season with Kansas City’s second goal of the game. Just nine minutes later, she suffered her season-ending injury.

“I’m heartbroken by this news, but I am thankful for all the support from my team, medical staff, family, friends and fans,” said Rodriguez.

FC Kansas City hits the road for this coming weekend as they travel to Bridgeview, Illinois to take on the Chicago Red Stars. Andonovski and the rest of the team will try to find a way to fill the void left by Rodriguez’s injury.