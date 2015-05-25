Boring, Boring (Gilles) Simon: Why The Frenchman Struggles To Win Over His Home Fans

If you’re a fan of the Barclays Premier League then you’re probably familiar with the chant, “Boring, Boring Chelsea.” If you’re not familiar, here’s the story behind it. Just last month, Chelsea went to the Emirates Stadium knowing that with a draw, victories over Leicester City and Crystal Palace would give them the Barclays Premier League title. With all that in mind, Jose Mourinho and Chelsea “parked the bus” against top four side Arsenal. "Parking the bus is just sitting back and playing defensively to absorb all the pressure from the attacking side. All eleven players are back there just not allowing any sort of attack to happen. The game finished 0-0, and the Arsenal fans were chanting, “Boring, Boring Chelsea” (Chelsea fans chanted it at Leicester (video below)). No, this is not a soccer piece, and yours truly and will tell you about how this ties in shortly.