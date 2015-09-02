US Open: American Teen Louisa Chirico Bows Out To Johanna Konta

After getting off the mark with a strong showing at the Citi Open, American teenager Louisa Chirico was looking to continue to putting her name out there, but on a much more grander stage at the US Open. However, Johanna Konta stormed her way to a beatdown of the American fo take the match 6-2, 6-0.

Chirico levels set, but Konta still runs away with it

The American fell behind quickly getting down 0-2 already. After a couple of errors in the third game from the Brit, Chirico had three set points. The first two were saved via a lob and backhand return error, but the third would be converted as the American put home an easy volley to get it back on serve. It didn’t take much for her to level the match at 2-all soon after.

Konta broke right back to soon move to a 4-2 lead. She’d consolidate the break to extend the lead. Finally fr Chirico, another easy hold which was something that she needed after getting broken multiple times. With Konta serving, a backhand pass set up one of three break chances. A devastating cross-court backhand winner and a couple of errors got Konta back in the game as she held for 6-3 to take the opening set.

Bagel for Konta as Chirico crashes out

Unforced errors were the undoing for the American throughout the whole second set. That trend started in her opening game as she was broken immediately. However, she had two break back chances but could not convert any thanks to some timely serving for the Brit as she held for 2-0.

Konta wanted to get into the fun on the Chirico serve by winning some points on her own. In the third game, a scintillating forehand return winner set up break chances. A forehand error by Chirico confirmed the double break lead as Chirico was losing the plot.

Backhand-to-backhand rallies were the key in the fifth game. Konta used her best shot to attack Chirico’s worst. The American kept moving and looked uncomfortable at times. She had game points but was forced to deuce and was broken yet again. More backhand-to-backhand rallies took part in the final game as Konta closed the match out 6-3, 6-0 against the young American. The Brit was extremely efficient on service points won. She also took advantage of the opportunities at her disposal converting more break chances than Chirico in less chances. She’ll face ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza in the next round.