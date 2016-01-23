Australian Open: Shuai Zhang Beats Varvara Lepchenko In Straight Sets

Shuai Zhang's amazing run at the Australian Open continues as she advances to the fourth round, after defeating Varvara Lepchenko in just over an hour. Up until a few days ago, the world number 133 had not won a single match at a Grand Slam. She is the only qualifier to reach the second week.

Zhang Overcomes Early Break To Win The Set

Zhang served first in the match and soon found herself a break down as Lepchenko converted her first break point opportunity. With an early break, all Lepchenko had to do was hold her service games. The American failed to consolidate the break though, allowing Zhang to convert break point and level the set. The break for the Chinese player proved to be a turning point in the set. Zhang suddenly found herself 3-1 up as she held her service game, before capitalizing on an error from Lepchenko to break once again.

Some good hitting from the world numer 133 allowed her to keep control of the match, as she comfortably held her serve. The momentum was fully with Zhang, when Lepchenko stepped up to serve again. After an error and two double faults from the American, Zhang had another break point. The qualifier took the break point with a forehand winner, putting herself 5-1 up. Serving for the set, Zhang looked full of confidence as she hit a number of winners to take the game. The set was complete in just under half an hour.

Lepchenko Battles Hard in Set Two, Zhang Too Good

The second set started on a different note to the first, as both players held their opening service games. In the third game, Lepchenko gifted Zhang a break by hitting a number of errors. Zhang managed to consolidate the break by holding her service game, despite facing a break point. At a set and a break down, Lepchenko had to hold her serve to have a fighting chance in the match. The American found her range, hitting some big winners to take the game.

Lepchenko seemed to be playing much better coming into the sixth game. However, during Zhang's service game, she hit a string of errors to allow the world number 133 to hold. At 4-2 down, Lepchenko was serving once again to keep alive any realistic hope of staying in the match. After some impressive hitting from Zhang, the American got broken to love and found herself down a double break.

In arguably one of the biggest matches of her career, Zhang was then serving for the set. The pressure seemed to get to her, as she hit two errors to give Lepchenko the opportunity to break. Lepchenko took her chance to get one of the breaks back, by hitting a forehand volley to win the game. The American was now serving to not lose the match, but soon found herself match point down. Lepchenko saved match point by hitting another forehand volley. With the game at deuce, the American hit an unforced error to give her opponent another match point. This time, a forehand error from Lepchenko would hand Zhang the game, set and match.

Match Statistics

Neither player gained an advantage through serve as they both only only hit one ace. Zhang was the stronger player off the ground, hitting 27 winners to Lepchenko's 18. Zhang was slightly more efficient at converting break points, converting 75 percent of them, where her opponent only converted 67 percent.

Next For Zhang

The win takes Zhang into the fourth round, where she will face Madison Keys. The two have met four times with the head-to-head standing at 2-2, Zhang took the most recent meeting in Acapulco in 2014 in three sets.