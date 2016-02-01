Novak Djokovic Entering Uncharted Territory

For the last number of years, the world of men’s tennis has revolved around four names: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic. While Murray has not enjoyed the same sort of championship success as the other three, the four have been the face of the game for the better part of the decade. However, the days of the so-called “Big Four” or even “Big Three” are nothing more than a thing of the past.

As of this moment, one name stands out above the rest and expecting that to change anytime soon would be a big mistake. While he may not be every fan’s cup of tea, there is little doubt as to who the premier player in the game is and it is not even close. Like it or not, we are in the midst of the Novak Djokovic era and it is about time the talented Serbian starts receiving the credit he so richly deserves. 