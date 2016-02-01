Novak Djokovic Entering Uncharted Territory

For the last number of years, the world of men’s tennis has revolved around four names: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic. While Murray has not enjoyed the same sort of championship success as the other three, the four have been the face of the game for the better part of the decade. However, the days of the so-called “Big Four” or even “Big Three” are nothing more than a thing of the past.

As of this moment, one name stands out above the rest and expecting that to change anytime soon would be a big mistake. While he may not be every fan’s cup of tea, there is little doubt as to who the premier player in the game is and it is not even close. Like it or not, we are in the midst of the Novak Djokovic era and it is about time the talented Serbian starts receiving the credit he so richly deserves.

Djokovic: 11 Grand Slam Titles and Counting

After dismantling Murray on Sunday evening in Melbourne, on route to his record-tying sixth career Australian Open crown, Djokovic has now won four of the last five Men’s Grand Slam titles and looked almost unbeatable in doing so. Outside of an out of this world performance from Stan Wawrinka at last year’s French Open, no one has come close to matching the level of play the 28-year old has delivered over the last calendar year.

In a span of twelve short months, the No. 1 player in the world has made the conversation surrounding who is the best player on the planet a moot point. Despite Federer still playing at an elite level for the better part of two years, Murray bouncing back from an injury-riddled 2014 season and Wawrinka reaching heights he had never seen before, Djokovic flicked them all aside with next to no trouble in 2015. Just take a look at the numbers, they speak for themselves.

2015 Was A Year Like No Other

Since the start of 2015, the now 11-time Grand Slam winner has posted a staggering 94-6 record. During that stretch, he has not only won 4 majors but also another 9 tournaments, gone 36-5 - Top Ten competition and 39-2 in ATP Masters 1000 events. As if that wasn’t already enough, Djokovic has now reached 17 consecutive finals, which dates all the way big to last year’s Aussie Open finale. Simply put, there are no words that do justice to what we have watched unfold.

While it is next to impossible to compare players from one generation to the next, it is equally challenging to look at the win totals the trio of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have compiled and come to some sort of definitive answer as to who has had the better career. While the Swiss Maestro still owns the higher win totals, one can argue the other two of won more major titles against superior competition. No matter which one you prefer, all three have had spectacular careers but there is one big difference.

At 28 years of age and seemingly improving with each and every event he plays, Djokovic is arguably entering the prime of his career. Contrast that to Federer, who continues to amaze at 34, and Nadal, who has had multiple injuries and father time rob him of his ability to play his physically punishing brand of tennis at a high level, and it is rather obvious to see where this is headed. Anyone expecting Djokovic to slow down anytime soon has either not been paying attention or is simply kidding themselves.

The History Books Await

In all honesty, would anyone be surprised to see the current owner of 61 ATP career titles pull off the calendar year Slam in 2016 and possibly win the Gold Medal at the Rio Olympics this summer? This writer's guess is no and at the very least, one would think he is going to add another four or five majors to his total by the end of 2017. Should he be able to do the latter, Djokovic would find himself just one Grand Slam shy of Federer’s total of 17, at merely 30 years of age.

As of this moment, the only pieces currently missing from his portfolio are an Olympic Gold and hoisting the Coupe des Mousquetaires on the red clay of Roland-Garros but that could easily change by the time August rolls around. Once he accomplishes both of those, all that will be left for Djokovic to do is secure his place in history and don’t think for a second it doesn’t matter to him because it most certainly does.

Being remembered as possibly the greatest player in tennis history is no small feat and at the rate he is currently going, there is a real possibility Novak Djokovic ends up getting there. Something tells me that will be motivation enough to continue to drive him for years to come and allow us the privilege to continue to watch tennis royalty for the foreseeable future.