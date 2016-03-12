WTA Indian Wells: Nicole Gibbs Cruises Past Madison Keys In Upset Victory

Qualifier and world number 95 Nicole Gibbs continued her great run of form on day six of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The American took out compatriot and 23rd seed Madison Keys in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 which lasted a total of one hour and 11 minutes. It was a quite comfortable win for the underdog who got a top 30 win over the world number 24.

Gibbs won 71 percent of first serve points and converted on four of seven break points. She was not broken all match and only faced one break point. With the victory the American goes on to face world number 72 Yaroslava Shvedova in the third round.

It was the first head-to-head between the two Americans. Keys was playing her first match of the tournament as she received a first round bye. Gibbs had a different route as she was forced to qualify into the main draw due to her lower ranking. The 23 year old was the 16th seed in the qualifying draw and won her first round of qualifying 7-5, 7-5 over world number 137 Viktorija Golubic. Her final round of qualifying was a challenging one as she went up against world number 61 and qualifying draw top seed Anna-Lena Friedsam. The American showed grit as she willed herself to victory 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 to qualify for the main draw.

One of her best wins of her career came in the first round of the main draw as she completely dominated world number 93 Alexandra Dulgheru to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Gibbs has been known to work extremely hard on improving her game which is helping her make steps in the right direction. It is clear the confidence from previous wins gave her the confidence to beat Keys effortlessly.

Gibbs has been an inspiration for young players who are trying to transition from the collegiate ranks to the WTA tour. The 23-year-old has won almost every single award in the book during her collegiate career for Stanford University. She was a repeat NCAA singles champion and collected an impressive (111-15) record in her three years of college singles play.

Read VAVEL USA's exclusive interview with Gibbs by clicking here!

Here are highlights of the second round match: