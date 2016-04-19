Technical Tuesday: Nadal's lethal forehand – one of the greatest forehands of all time?

In a sport now largely dominated by first strike tennis, the forehand has emerged as one of the defining shots of men’s tennis. From Roger Federer’s aesthetically pleasing forehand to Juan Martin del Potro’s fearless forehand, the men’s game and fans alike have played witness to some of the greatest forehands to ever grace the sport, with one forehand largely regarded as arguably, the greatest forehand of all time. That forehand belongs to none other than the incomparable Rafael Nadal, who has utilized his stronger wing to devastating effect to cement his place as one of the greatest to ever pick up a racquet.

There are a number of reasons why Nadal’s forehand is regarded as one of the best the game has ever seen, and that predominantly has to do with the amount of topspin he is able to generate with one compact swing. In order to do so, the 14-time Grand Slam champion requires a very fast racquet head brushing up the back of the ball, thus allowing him to generate the topspin that has proved to be a real thorn in the side of all his opponents over the years. Remarkably, the nine-time Grand Slam champion’s average revolutions per minute (rpm) off his forehand stroke is 3,200, and it has often peaked as high as 5,000 rpm. To put that into perspective, the likes of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, who had two of the biggest forehands of all-time, averaged at only 1,800 rpm. Because of this, it comes as no surprise that Nadal’s forehand is regarded as one of the most lethal shots in all of tennis, and there is no wonder why.

Rafael Nadal hitting a forehand during the 2016 Monte Carlo Rolex Masters final against Gael Monfils, a match he would go on to win to claim his ninth Monte Carlo crown.
Rafael Nadal hitting a forehand during the 2016 Monte Carlo Rolex Masters final against Gael Monfils, a match he would go on to win to claim his ninth Monte Carlo crown. | Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe

A Technical Breakdown of Rafa’s Signature Forehand Special

To start off, Nadal uses between a Semi-Western and Full Western grip depending on the type of forehand he is trying to hit, meaning his palm is underneath the racquet handle through the swing. This grip works exceptionally well when aiming to generate any forward rotation on the ball as it allows the ball to clear the net with a high clearance with the help of an upward swing, which produces even more topspin. The Spaniard’s grip increases the downward tilt of his racquet strings as he takes his racquet back but as he begins to swing forward, his strings tend to turn toward more of what is known as a vertical plane.