Roger Federer discusses aspects of his career in ATP Player Profile

World number three Roger Federer recently sat down for an interview session with the ATP World Tour for a new series, called the ATP Player Profile 2016, sponsored by FedEx. Many of the ATP’s best tennis stars sat down for the interview, with topics ranging from inspirations in their lives to their favorite moments, on and off of the tennis court.

In his sit down, the Swiss Superstar discussed his younger-self, his inspirations as well as what makes the 34-year old the happiest. See the full video of this interview at the end of the article!

Swiss Maestro gives advice to his younger self

The first question that the interviewer asked Federer was “What suggestion would he give to the younger players?”

“Tough one,” Federer said. “I guess learn every week, because I feel like I was improving every week. I feel like that's something interesting; you can pick up the other things players do, how to get organized, how to travel, how to handle heat and wind. It's good if you can learn these things very quickly at the beginning of your career.”

Roger Federer competes in Marseille, France, at 18 years old. Credit: Georges Gobet/Getty Images

Fed-Express discusses his inspirations

Throughout his illustrious career, Federer has amassed 17 Grand Slam titles, a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing in men’s doubles, as well as 88 career titles. There must be something that inspires the great champion, right?

“I just really enjoy playing tennis,” Federer said, when asked about his inspiration. “Regardless if it was against a wall, against the cupboard at home, the garage door at my grandparents, or mixed doubles with my parents. And of course, because I played it so much, I got to see some professional tennis on TV."

"Having been a ball boy for two years at the Basel tournament, [that] really gave me the opportunity to be close to the players and chase them for autographs, even though I don’t think we were allowed to; but you still did it because that was part of being a ball boy, you know? It was to get close to the players.”

When asked if there was anyone behind his success, the Swiss number one had many people he felt have helped him along his journey.

“I think my coaches throughout, my parents, they’ve [all] been amazing,” Federer said. "I’ve had unbelievable support from the beginning. I felt like I’ve had incredibly good coaching throughout my career. At the right times, the right people; I am very fortunate to have had such great people around me.”

Federer attends the 2005 Wimbledon Champions dinner with his parents, Robert and Lynette. Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

When is Roger Federer happiest?

One can only imagine how Roger Federer must have felt like after winning each of his 88 titles throughout his career. Indeed, the Fed-Express is happy when winning a trophy, however, tennis is not the only important thing in Federer’s life.

“On a tennis court, it’s probably when you win a tournament, just a good feeling,” Federer said when asked when he is happiest. “I think at the very end when everything is said and done and you can be with the trophy that’s it, it’s the end, no more matches to be played, you are the champion, it’s just a very happy moment. In life, obviously, things are very different. It's not about tennis, it's about family and friends and parents. I’m a big family man, so I care about these things very dearly.”

Federer looks to his box during a match at the 2014 Australian Open. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

As for the next few weeks, Federer has said that he has not yet decided if he will enter the Masters 1000 Series Events in Madrid or Rome, adding that he could end up playing one event or both, depending on how his practice goes over the next few days.