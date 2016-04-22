Andy Murray to host live charity event

Andy Murray has launched his own charity tennis event. The world number two announced on social media the evening of tennis to be held in his home city of Glasgow. September 21st will see the SSE Hydro in the Scottish city host the charity event. Murray will be using the tennis to raise money for UNICEF UK and Young Peoples Futures (a Glasgow based charity).

Murray v Monfils

The singles match will see the British number one play against Gael Monfils. The French world ranked 14 has made a great start to the 2016 season, reaching the Australian Open quarter final. Following on from this the Frenchman made the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament and the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters, before losing in both finals.

Gael Monfils of France jumps to return the ball during the singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day eight of the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters. Source: Getty Images

The last time Murray played Monfils was in Paris at Roland Garros, the Brit finally overcame a spirited Monfils over five sets. The Frenchman is always a pleasure to watch on court, which should make the singles match highly entertaining for more than just the tennis shots. icture: youtube.com

Doubles

There was bound to be a doubles match, and it will be of little surprise that Murray junior has his older brother on side for the charity event. Jamie Murray is the current world number one in doubles and partnered with his younger brother very sucessfully during the 2015 British Davis Cup run. The Murray brothers will play against Monfils and Tim Henman.

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray of Great Britain celebrate a point Source: Getty Images

With the former British number one on board for the doubles, Henman & Monfils will ensure this is a high quality fun match. Henman is a good friend of Murray, so was always likely to come on board. The last time Henman and Murray junior played doubles, they were again playing opposite each other, at the Barclaycard World Tour Finals. When Roger Federer pulled out of the final, Murray who had been soundly beaten days previously by the Swiss player stepped into the breach.

The two Brits have played doubles on the same side before. At another charity event organised by the British number one in 2013, Henman and Murray played against Ivan Lendl and Tomas Berdych where the Brit managed to hit his then coach during the Rally for Cancer to raise funds for the Royal Marsden hospital.

Doubles has always proved to have fun points, with exhibitions showing the fun side of the tours. This match up between the Murray brothers against Monfils and Henman will likely carry on the fun side of doubles, especially with the Frenchman on the court.