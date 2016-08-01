Vasek Pospisil parts ways with longtime coach Frédéric Fontang

After nearly four years of a successful partnership, Vasek Pospisil has announced he will part ways with coach Frédéric Fontang in a statement released Monday on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Pospisil’s Announcement on Social Media

“After almost four years of a successful partnership, my coach, Frédéric Fontang, and I have decided to part ways,” Pospisil said in a statement released Monday on his Facebook page. “I will always be grateful for his work ethic, commitment, and passion for the sport, and for his efforts in making me a better tennis player.”

Vasek Pospisil and Frédéric Fontang during a practice session ahead of the 2016 Rogers Cup. | Photo: Max Gao 1

“Much of the wisdom and experience Frédéric passed on to me transcend the sport,” he continued. “I would like to thank Frédéric for always conducting himself in a professional manner with the utmost integrity; following a clear set of principles, and staying true to his values. His wonderful family is a reflection of that.”

“Thank you, Frédéric, and I wish you the very best in your future endeavors.”

Highlights from Pospisil and Fontang’s Four-Year Partnership

Under Fontang, Pospisil was largely successful in breaking new ground. A year into their partnership, the Canadian was able to reach a career-high of number 25 in the world in January of 2014, before following that up with his first ATP singles final in Washington D.C. In addition, Pospisil’s best showing at a major during their four-year-long partnership came just last year at Wimbledon, where the Canadian showed great resilience to earn victories over Fabio Fognini and James Ward en route to the quarterfinals, before losing to third seed and home favourite Andy Murray.

Vasek Pospisil celebrates after defeating James Ward in the fourth round of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships. | Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images Europe

In addition, Pospisil’s success stretched further than just the singles court. Under the tutelage of the Frenchman, the Canadian reached a dozen doubles finals with four different partners, most notably the Gentlemen's Doubles title at Wimbledon two years ago with a first-time partner, American Jack Sock.

However, the 26-year-old has not enjoyed the same success as of late, falling out of the top 100 for the first time in three years after going 6-19 on the year, with the Emirates Airline U.S. Open Series just getting underway. Now in his mid-twenties, Pospisil is still searching for the same consistency he has enjoyed in seasons past, and it’s possible that he could be seeking to have a new voice in his camp, after four successful years under the guidance of the former world number 59.