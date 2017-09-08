US Open: Rojer/Tecau defeat Lopez/Lopez to claim their second Grand Slam title

12th seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau came through the 11th seeded Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 25 minutes to become the US Open champions and claim their second Grand Slam title as a pairing.

Late surge sees Rojer/Tecau claim the opening set

The match got off to a steady start, with three of the four players holding their serve relatively comfortable. Up 2-1, the pair of Rojer/Tecau took Lopez/Lopez to deuce before continuously firing volleys and using good hand skills to carve out the first break point chance of the final. But that was quickly snuffed out as Marc Lopez's return was netted by Tecau.

The 35-year-old Marc Lopez did eventually hold serve to steady any nerves to restore parity for 2-2. The Spanish pair then brought up a break point of their own in the very next game with Rojer sending a volley wide. Just like in the previous game, the serving player erased the break point and went on to hold serve, this time for 3-2. Feliciano Lopez had no problems on serve, impressively holding to stay in touch with the Dutch/Romanian pair at 3-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer hits a volley with partner Horia Tecau looking on ( Phoot : Elsa/Getty Images)

The Spaniards played a well-constructed game to bring up two break point chances. The pair only needed one as they broke as Feliciano Lopez targeted Tecau who netted to concede the game. However, they immediately broke back on their second break point attempt to draw level 4-4.

The 12th seeds then gained confidence and began upping their levels which started off by consolidating for a 5-4 lead. Rojer then played a wonderful half volley lob to set up double set points at 40-15. On set point, Tecau opened up the court and placed a neat volley into the open space to break and take the opening set, 6-4.

Rojer/Tecau continue to perform, wins US Open title

After losing the opening set, Lopez/Lopez hoped to begin the second on a high, bringing up a break point chance at 30-40. This was snuffed out with an ace to take the game to deuce. The Spaniards would miss a second break point opportunity moments later and after a long first game, the 11th seeds finally held serve.

For the Spanish pair, they had no problems getting on board for 1-1. Once again, the Lopez's would miss a break point chance with Rojer/Tecau just about holding on at 2-1. But it would be they who would take their chance in the fourth game. After saving so many break points, they broke at the first time of asking with Marc Lopez netting.

Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau celebrate putting away match point (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

Two more break points would come and go for the Spaniards, who this time looked to get back into the set and match but found themselves 4-1 behind. The very first love service game came in the 16th game of the match with Feliciano Lopez holding his serve to stay the break behind at 4-2. The next two service games would be held and with the score in favor of Rojer/Tecau, they would be left serving for the title.

Up love-30, Tecau, and Rojer went with the serve and volley tactics which paid off as triple championship points arrived. But the Lopez's weren't going out without a fight and denied the 12th seeds twice. But on their third attempt, they put away the point and sealed the title to win their second Grand Slam as a team.