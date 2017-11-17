ATP World Tour Finals: Alternates Marach/Pavic defeat Bryan Brothers to notch up first win in their debut match

Alternates Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic defeated Bob and Mike Bryan 6-4, 6-4 to knock them out of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals. This coming after Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers withdrew after their second match.

Breakpoints galore

The alternates made the perfect start on their debut match by bringing up breakpoints and then winning the next point with a perfect return from the Croatian. They followed it up by holding serve to love for an early 2-0 lead.

The pair playing lights out almost made it 3-0 but Bryans saved all three breakpoints with Bob Bryan crossing on a return backhand volley. The Americans attempted to get back into the set, taking the fourth game to a deciding point deuce but the Croatian/Austrian won the point to keep their lead intact at 3-1.

Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in action against the Bryan Brothers (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

They too would also miss a breakpoint chance, this for a double break lead with the twins scraping by once again, 3-2. They would be constantly under pressure the Bryans and had to fend off two more breakpoint opportunities in the seventh game to hold.

Both held their next service games and the alternates were left serving for the set up 5-4. A first set point arrived to earn a love-40 lead for Pavic. A second unreturnable serve from the Croatian did the job as he and Pavach grabbed the opening set spectacularly 6-4.

Marach/Pavic close out the match

The Bryans made a much better start to the second set, holding on to their opening service game. The alternates followed it up by also holding. Two more service games passed by in the set and all four players comfortably held with the second set locked early on at 2-2.

The Americans needing a win to guarantee a semi-final spot looked to get back into the match and took the game to a deciding point deuce in the sixth game following a Pavic double fault. However, he atoned for the mistake and served up an unreturnable return to keep the second set level, 3-3.

Bob and Mike Bryan shake hands with Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It was their turn to take the next game to a deciding point deuce. And this time, broke thanks to the Croatian's brilliant instincts and reactions at the net. Marach comfortably consolidated and the alternates were just a game away from victory at 5-4 in their debut match. Bryans held to love and Pavic was left serving for the match.

Up 15-30, after missing the first serve, the 28-year-old served up an unreturnable serve to bring up two match points. The 39-year-old twins saved the first match point but the alternates weren't to be denied the impressive win thanks to an unforced error off the forehand side.