French Open: Diego Schwartzman impressive as he reaches the second week with a three-set win over Borna Coric

Argentine Diego Schwartzman put away Borna Coric 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 in just over two hours 30 minutes to reach the second week for the first time at Roland Garros. The eleventh seed will now face off against sixth seed South African Kevin Anderson for a place in the quarterfinals.

Diego Schwartzman power his way to a one set lead

The match began with both players engaging in long rallies and powerful shots with both holding for 1-1. Serving in the third game, the Argentine placed a shot to the feet of Coric on the baseline to which he returned long to fall behind a double break. Coric quickly snuffed out both break points faced to send the game to deuce before holding on to stay ahead at 1-2 early on.

The world number 40 also had a chance to break at 30-40, but an excellent aggressive forehand winner from the 25-year-old saw his chance gone as the game leveled at 2-2. Both players continued to play aggressively and engage in long rallies but neither could find the answers as the opener was still on serve at 4-4.

Diego Schwartzman reaches for a shot (Photo: Dave Winter/Getty Images)

The world number 12 found an opening in the ninth game, chasing down a dropshot to execute the return to grab a breakpoint. But Coric excellently denied Schwartzman before going on to hold for 4-5. The Argentine also held his serve to level then mounted heaps of pressure to the Croatian in the eleventh game.

Coric would go on to save a further two more break points but Schwartzman wouldn't lie down and a fourth break point was brought up. An unlucky backhand winner following a length, powerful rally saw the Argentine finally breakthrough before he brought up three set points and finished the set with a lovely forehand passing shot for 7-5.

Schwartzman comfortably wraps up the second set to extend his lead

The second set began with an early break point for the Argentine following a number of errors by the 21-year-old. He managed to save the first break point but Schwartzman sealed the opening game as Coric sent a forehand wide. The Argentine who had clearly found his rhythm consolidated the break to take a 2-0 lead at the start of the set.

The third game for the world number 40 was much comfortable as he put his name on the scoreboard at 2-1. Having got a game in the set, Coric then had some new found confidence and smashed a backhand down the line which set up the volley to earn a break back point.

Diego Schwartzman strikes a forehand shot (Photo: Dave Winter/Getty Images)

However, a solid unreturnable first serve got the game to deuce as Schwartzman went on to hold to stay ahead at 3-1. The Argentine then looked to further his advantage with a break point to his name but Coric quickly denied his opponent to stay just the break behind at 3-2.

Three more service games went and gone with both playing holding serve and with Schwartzman's break still intact, Coric had the serve to stay in the set. But a number of errors from his racket allowed the Argentine to break and take the set 6-3.

Coric shows impressive fightback but ultimately comes up short

Schwartzman continued to dominate and after holding his opening serve, he then broke Coric in the second game before holding serve to take a 3-0 lead. Struggling to find any rhythm in the match since the first set, Schwartzman took advantage and broke for the second time to take a 4-0 lead.

In a lengthy fifth game, the Croatian was beginning to find his feet and managed to earn a lifeline breakpoint with an advantage. The five foot four Argentine denied the 21-year-old but only for the time being as a second break point arrived.

Diego Schwartzman serves up a win against Borna Coric of Croatia (Photo: Dave Winter/Getty Images)

This time, Schwartzman would be broken as he placed a backhand just wide with the Croatian getting his first game on the board. Though he broke back, he couldn't consolidate and allowed Schwartzman to regain his double break lead.

With both players losing their rhythm, Coric broke back for the second time but he managed to hold serve for the first time in the match at 5-3. Serving for the match, the world number 12 raced away to a love-40 lead. A timely ace down the line sealed the straight sets victory.