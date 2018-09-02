Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

US Open: Rafael Nadal goes four sets once again, taking out Nikoloz Basilashvili

US Open: Rafael Nadal goes four sets once again, taking out Nikoloz Basilashvili

The world number one battled again, dropping a set for a second consecutive match but won in four to book his spot in the last eight.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Defending champion Rafael Nadal was made to work again for his victory, after going four sets with Nikoloz Basiliashvili. The Georgian only won a singular game during their 2017 meeting at the French Open but one-upped that by some margin after taking a set off the world number one. 

The Georgian's power was troubling at times, but Nadal found a way to win his fourth-round US Open, match, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4, to earn a spot in the quarterfinals where he will face ninth-seeded Dominic Thiem

Nadal's Defense Comes Through

It was rather a routine opening set for both players as the Georgian got on the board early, making sure this was not a repeat of their French Open matchup where he won one game in three sets. Basilashvili was quite dominant on serve, losing only one point on serve in his first four service games. 

Nadal opened up the court up 15-30 in the eighth game and finished off the point with a forehand winner down the line. The defense of the Spaniard was on full display with a backhand slice lob over the head of the 26-year-old didn't do enough with that and the defense from the Spaniard was enough to get him the break and later the set.

An early break for Nadal made it seem the floodgates were about to open up, but Basilahvili would not back down as he earned two break point chances. The backhand was his shot which was doing the damage, but the Georgian missed a forehand at 30-40 just wide, hitting that shot from outside the doubles alley.

Nadal held on in that fourth game to go up 3-1 and got a second break in the set after the Georgian hit a backhand long. The Spaniard was making quick work so far of his opponent, getting two sets done in 74 minutes. 

Nadal's backhand on the defensive today was excellent (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Nadal's backhand on the defensive today was excellent (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Basilashvili Steals Third Set

Both players were tested in their early service games in this set. Basilashvili saved break point in his first service game, and that gave him the momentum to continue his aggressive play and break Nadal the following game after a backhand return left the top seed defenseless. 

The 26-year-old Georgian had such easy power but sometimes overhit. A double-fault gave the defending champ a look to break back and a missed forehand confirmed the break for the Spaniard. 

Basilashvili had another opening in the set at 0-30 after firing a forehand winner which clipped the line followed by Nadal sending a forehand long. An overhit forehand on a routine ball summed up the Georgian's day as he just didn't choose the proper moments to really go for it. Nadal held for 5-4. 

The set moved into a tiebreak, and it was Nadal who got the first mini-break of the set with a forehand winner that found the corner. He gave that back though after missing a forehand. Each man traded points, and it was the Georgian who won the first back-to-back points since winning the fifth and sixth points with a backhand winner to set up set point.

Nadal answered decisively with a backhand winner down the line. The Spaniard went for it all on the next point but just missed his forehand wide, giving the Georgian a second chance for the set. A kick serve out wide allowed the 26-year-old to volley home a winner to steal the third set as he urged the Arthur Ashe crowd to continue to back him. 

Basilashvili celebrates taking the third set over Nadal (Elsa/Getty Images)
Basilashvili celebrates taking the third set over Nadal (Elsa/Getty Images)

Nadal Closes It Out

A frustrated Nadal broke immediately in the fourth set but faced trouble on his serve. After a backhand winner set up break point for the Georgian, but three straight points from Nadal saw him off quite comfortably. 

Basilashvili really began to miss badly on serves and groundstrokes as he looked to be tightening up. He went on to save break points in the fifth game which looked to have swung the momentum back in his favor. He flew out to a 0-40 lead and broke back at the second time of asking with a forehand winner. 

Just when it had looked like the Georgian had taken all the momentum with him, he was broken back immediately after a forehand pass from Nadal. From that point on, Nadal had no problem serving, holding both times at love to finish out the match. 

VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    10 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    13 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    14 days ago