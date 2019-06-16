Johanna Konta is confident heading into Birmingham Classic tomorrow

Johanna Konta was in jovial spirits as she appeared in front of the media to discuss her thoughts heading into the grass season, and her partnership with coach Dimitri Zavialoff.

The brit has had a good string of results lately, and will now look to continue her momentum heading into the first grass court match of the season for her.

Successful Season

Konta is a player with great grass court pedigree having made the final in Birmingham last year, and the semi-finals the year previously. Eastbourne, her home tournament Konta has also experienced great success in, making the semi-finals twice in 2016 and 2017.

With great runs in tournaments such as Rabat, Rome and Roland Garros this has led to Konta climbing back up the rankings and making it back inside the world's top 20. She spoke about her level of play this season.

"I think it was more than just Paris. I've been playing at a good level consistently for a long period of time. I think it is just the amount of matches I get to play, and obviously with playing more matches it means I am winning more matches"

On playing Kontaveit first round

"So I've played her a little more recently than Acapulco. I mean, she's been playing great tennis for the last year or so. She's got a big game, so that is going to be the kind of game that is effective on the grass so it is going to be a tough match.

I mean, Birmingham this year - as every year- is very strong so there are going to be no easy matches"

The partnership with her coach

Since Konta's new partnership with coach Dimitri Zavialoff the brit number one has made changes to her game, which have been rewarded with recent tournament success and a rankings climb. Konta says how Zavialoff is on the same page as her:

"I think he brings a really clear philosophy. He is very true to who he is and what he says, and he really believes in that. As a player that is something easy to get behind as I've really bought into the way that he sees things. It really aligns with how I see them too on court.

I think more than anything it is good to be on the same page. Naturally you will adapt to the surface that you are on."

Konta will face Estonian world number 20 Kontaveit tomorrow, with the two recently meeting in the Fed Cup the only tournament match played went Konta's way in Acapulco in 2016.

Another brit in singles action is Heather Watson who takes on previous Nature Valley runner-up Barbora Strycova.