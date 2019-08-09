Andy Murray to return to singles action in Cincinnati

Andy Murray will return to singles action for the first time since he tentatively announced his retirement at the Western & Southern Open next week.

The former world number one has taken a wild card into the event in Cincinnati, which will be his first taste of competitive singles action since his five-set loss to Roberto Bautista-Agut in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

Murray tearfully told the media in Melbourne the week prior that he may have to call time on his career due to a throbbing hip injury, but he opted to undergo hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January in the slim hope of playing once again.

The Brit first returned to action in the doubles event at Queen’s Club earlier this year, where he lifted the crown with Feliciano Lopez, and has since competed in four events in doubles. He also partnered Serena Williams in the mixed doubles to much fanfare at Wimbledon.

Murray played at the US Open last year but lost in the second round to Fernando Verdasco (Image source: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Injury plagued

The return marks a whirlwind two years for the three-time Grand Slam champion. He returned from a lengthy lay-off at Queen’s Club in 2017, reaching the semi-finals at the Citi Open before withdrawing after a sequence of lengthy matches.

He then curtailed his season after the Shenzhen Open to focus on the Australian swing, but he arrived in Melbourne clearly hampered before conveying his emotions.

Plans to make an appearance at the US Open at the end of this month are still up for discussion, with the Brit cautious about the workload required when asked about it after Wimbledon.

His decision to make his return to singles before Flushing Meadows comes as a surprise, with the Brit telling reporters at the Citi Open last week: “If I feel ready, I’ll give it a go [playing Cincinnati]. If not, I’ll probably wait until after New York.”