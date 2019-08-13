ATP Cincinnati: Dominic Thiem withdraws due to illness

Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati due to illness. The fourth seed picked up a fever last night and is battling a cold. He was set to face Richard Gasquet, but now lucky loser Federico Delbonis will take his spot.

The Draw Ahead

With Thiem's withdrawal following second seed Rafael Nadal's, the bottom half is open for anyone to grab momentum. The notable names left in that half of the draw are Alexander Zverev, Kei Nishikori, and David Goffin.

Nishikori was eliminated today by his fellw countryman Yoshihito Nishioka while Goffin and Zverev play later today.