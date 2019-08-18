WTA Bronx Open second qualifying round recap: Seeds have strong day

Day two of the Bronx Open saw 12 second qualifying round matches take place at the Cary Leeds Center. Some of the ten seeded players that won in the first qualifying round weren't as fortunate on Saturday while a pair of Americans made it to round three.

Wrapup of Saturday action in the Bronx

Top seed Jil Teichmann was made to work in her 6-3, 6-4 victory Belinda Woolcock. Each player broke to begin the match and after several competitive games, the Swiss struck again to take a 5-3 lead and closed out the set a game later.

The world number 58 then took leads of 4-0 and 5-1 in the second set only to see a mini revival from Woolcock, the Aussie claiming three games in a row before Teichmann closed out the win a game later.

Second seed Fiona Ferro had an easy time against Jana Fett, claiming a 6-4, 6-0 victory as the Croatian physically struggled in the hot conditions while third seed Viktorija Golubic survived a three-set battle against Astra Sharma 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Fourth seed Anastasia Potapova also rallied from a set down to knock off Zhaoxuan Yang 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Fifth seed Kaia Kanepi also reached the last round of qualifying with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Mayo Hibi.

Americans struggled on the day, going 2-3. In an all-American battle, Francesca Di Lorenzo outlasted Whitney Osiguwe 6-4, 3-6, 2-0, the 17-year old having to retire with cramps in the final set.

Elizabeth Mandlik also pulled off a huge surprise, beating Ying-Ying Duan 6-3, 0-6, 6-3. Not as fortunate was Claire Liu, who blew a 3-0 first set lead in her 6-4, 6-1 loss to tenth seed Laura Siegemund, while Sophie Chang fell to sixth seed Magda Linette 6-3, 6-3 as well as Maria Sanchez to 11th seed Anna Blinkova by a 6-2, 6-4 score.

Eighth seed Pauline Parmentier was sent packing in decisive fashion by Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-2 as well as 12th seed Natalia Vikhlyantseva, edged out by Nadiia Kichenok 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.