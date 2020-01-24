2020 Australian Open Day 5 wrapup: Osaka, Williams, Wozniacki upset on wild night

A trio of former Australian Open champions were sent packing as the third round got underway in Melbourne with eight matches in the Round of 32.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, seven-time champion Serena Williams and 2018 winner Caroline Wozniacki were all upset on a night that belonged to the underdogs.

Gauff, Wang, Jabeur take center stage on memorable Friday night

Osaka was undone by 30 unforced errors in a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Cori Gauff. The 15-year old also served brilliantly broken just once and winning 76 percent of her first serve points. Gauff avenged a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Osaka in the third round of last year's U.S. Open as she became the youngest player in the Open era to eliminate a defending major champion.

Williams was sent packing by 27th seed Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5. The Chinese controlled play from the baseline to go with timely serving as she sent the American to her earliest exit at a non-clay major since Wimbledon in 2014.

Wozniacki was surprised by Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian coming out on top 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. The Dane, playing in the final tournament of her career, showed her trademark fight, but ultimately fell short.

Jabeur is into the fourth round of a major for the first time after ending Wozniacki's career/Photo: Australian Open

Barty, Kvitova, Kenin among other winners

Elsewhere, top seed Ashleigh Barty cruised past 29th seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2. The Adelaide champion was broken in her first two service games, but lost just three games the rest of the way.

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova had no issues in routing 25th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1, 18th seed Alison Riske rallied past Julia Goerges 1-6, 7-6, 6-2, tenth seed Madison Keys was upset by 22nd seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 and 14th seed Sofia Kenin brushed aside Zhang Shuai 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Kvitova has quietly moved through to the second week in Melbourne/Photo: Getty Images/AsiaPac

The Round of 16 matches will see Barty take on Riske in a rematch of their Wimbledon clash in this same round, won by the American, Sakkari faces Kvitova, Gauff meets Kenin in an all-American showdown and Jabeur will go up against Wang.