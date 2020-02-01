2020 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem Live Stream Online TV and Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
When to watch
The 2020 Australian Open final Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem will begin at 3:30am ET.
Thiem's upcoming schedule
Dominic Thiem will take a week off next week before going on a two-week clay swing in South America, likely being the top seed in Buenos Aires and then Rio De Janeiro. Thiem is then scheduled to take a week off before the Sunshine Swing.
Djokovic's upcoming schedule
Novak Djokovic, like most years, plans on taking most of February off, his next scheduled event being the ATP 500 in Dubai.
Thiem's ranking impact
If Dominic Thiem becomes the first man outside of the Big Four to win a grand slam title since Marin Cilic in 2014, he will overtake Roger Federer at No. 3 in the rankings, getting his new career-high ranking.
Djokovic's ranking impact
If Djokovic wins his eighth Australian Open, the Serb will reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal.
Head to head
Djokovic leads the overall head-to-head 6-4 and 3-1 on hard courts, but Thiem won their last meeting in a Round Robin match at the ATP Finals in London, 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(5).
Thiem's road to the final
Dominic Thiem started his Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Adrian Mannarino, but looked in trouble as he went two-sets-to-one down to Alex Bolt but turned it around and went through. The Austrian then defeated Taylor Fritz and Gael Monfils before pulling off an amazing upset over Rafael Nadal in four sets. Thiem then beat Alexander Zverev to reach his first-ever Australian Open final.
Djokovic's road to the final
Novak Djokovic opened the tournament with a four-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff, the only time that the No. 2 seed dropped a set en route to the final. The Serb then defeated back-to-back Japanese players, Tatsuma Ito and Yoshihito Nishioka, before facing his first seeded opponent Diego Schwartzman. Djokovic dismissed Schwartzman in straight sets, as well as Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals and Roger Federer in the semifinals.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the 2020 Australian Open final between No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem! My name is Jakub Bobro and I will be your host for this crucial match.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and warmups for the Australian Open match between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.